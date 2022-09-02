Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy are back with another color of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2, this time in a “Slate” colorway, dropping through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website on Saturday for a retail price of $230. The colorway will also come in full family sizing.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 returns in SLATE, releasing in full family sizing Saturday, September 3.

The draw for the “Slate” colorway is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

After all of the restocks of late, this is actually a new colorway of the prolific V2. The model also differs from some of the more recent releases by having a solid stripe across the upper with “SPLY-350” written inside rather than the sheer stripe that has become the favored look for the model recently. This colorway also lacks the canvas tab on the back of the heel, again highlighting some of the subtle differences that are possible with the tried and true V2 model.

Of course, the more things change the more they stay the same, so the upper of this sneaker is constructed of Primeknit and it features a generous Boost midsole. The outsole is something of a translucent milky grey that matches well with the upper.

As I’ve noted before, the 350 V2 has become the signature Yeezy model and often has some of the line’s highest resale prices on the secondary market. On StockX, 2016’s “Core Black Green” colorway has the highest average sale price at $703, followed by 2016’s “Core Black Copper” ($702), 2019’s “Glow” ($683), 2017’s “Beluga 2.0” ($635) and 2019’s “Yecheil (Reflective)” ($620).

As always, this colorway will sell out and will not be easy to acquire for retail price. But fear not, if you miss out on these it’s very likely there will be more 350 V2 colorways to drop in the near future. Best of luck to all going for this new colorway!

