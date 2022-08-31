Reignmakers Market Report for August 31: Dameon Pierce Blasts Off, Jimmy Garoppolo Dips

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | August 31

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace over the past 24 hours.

Top Risers: Core Tier

Jacoby Brissett (+$5.63, 63%)

Isaiah McKenzie (+$5.13, 39%)

Patrick Mahomes ($4.40, 15%)

Geno Smith (+$4.08, 26%)

Josh Allen (+$2.60, 6%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Kyler Murray (-$2.67, 11%)

Saquon Barkley (-$1.91, 11%)

Ja’Marr Chase (-$1.91, 8%)

Tyreek Hill (-$1.60, 9%)

Jimmy Garoppolo (-$1.48, 14%)

Observations:

The market has reacted to Monday’s news of Garoppolo restructuring his contract to remain in San Francisco. Not only is Garoppolo one of the top fallers over the past 24 hours, Brissett is conversely one of the top risers, as collectors perhaps feel his starting quarterback role in Cleveland is a little more secure with the last starting-caliber quarterback finally off the market. Brissett has a smaller supply of Core player cards in circulation, with only a /200 Genesis Core card and /575 Booster Core card currently on the market.

Also rising, but just missing the top five, is Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce, whose floor price is up 29% over the past day. This comes following news of the team releasing Marlon Mack, clearing the way for Pierce to assume lead back duties for the team. A strong preseason performance has had Pierce’s price on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks.

Murray’s floor price has hit a local low, and the Cardinals signal caller may be entering buy territory as Arizona prepares to open the season vs. the Chiefs in a game that currently has a slate-high game total of 53.5 points.

Barkley and Hill both play in unappealing Week 1 matchups (the Dolphins host the Patriots and the Giants visit the Titans), and that may help explain why their floor prices have declined as collectors begin constructing their Week 1 lineups.

Finally, in case you missed it: DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish announced yesterday evening that DraftKings was adding more contests to the Week 1 slate at the Reignmaker tier. Specifically, $60,000 in total prizes have been added across three contests in Showdown format for the Bills/Rams, Bucs/Cowboys, and Broncos/Seahawks games.

*data retrieved at 7:05 a.m. ET.

