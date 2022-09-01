Reignmakers Market Report for September 1: Davante Adams Leads Charge

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | September 1

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace over the past 24 hours.

Top Risers: Core Tier

Davante Adams (+$4.19, 24%)

Matthew Stafford (+$4.08, 16%)

George Kittle (+$3.62, 30%)

Aaron Jones (+$2.85, 21%)

Diontae Johnson (+$2.17, 32%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Greg Dulcich (-$3.89, 78%)

Cooper Kupp (-$2.65, 7%)

Russell Wilson (-$2.58, 10%)

Laviska Shenault (-$2.22, 32%)

Isaiah McKenzie (-$2.13, 12%)

Observations:

After bottoming out on August 30, Adams’ floor price is back on the rise, hitting its highest point since August 28. Adams is designated as a SuperStar on the Reignmakers platform, and fantasy lineups are limited to one SuperStar per team. While that makes Adams more difficult to build lineups around, it’s tough to argue with his Week 1 matchup vs. the Chargers, a contest that features a high 52.5-point game total, which should lead to plenty of fantasy scoring.

The floor prices of Stafford and Kupp continue to be highly volatile as gamers plan for the season opening Bills-Rams slate, though the Rams quarterback is now at his highest point since August 23. Just missing the cut was Jalen Reagor (+$2.15, 128%), whose value spiked after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday. Some collectors have been willing to give the 2020 first-round draft pick a second chance in his new location.

Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich highlights Thursday’s top fallers after it was announced he would start the year on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Dulcich appeared to be ahead of presumed starter Albert Okwuegbunam at times during training camp, and his status will be worth monitoring later in the season. Shenault’s value is on its way back down after a brief period of excitement following news of his trade to Carolina on August 29. McKenzie’s floor price continues to ping-pong around as collectors seem divided on his Week 1 value.

*data retrieved at 7:05 a.m. ET.

