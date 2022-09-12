Steve Aoki’s All-Star League for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

The NFL season is right around the corner, and Reignmakers continues to expand. Steve Aoki is teaming up with Reignmakers Football to launch a special league, which will begin in Week 2. Learn more about this partnership below.

For more information, please visit the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass Landing Page.

Steve Aoki x Reignmakers Football

DraftKings and Steve Aoki have collaborated on the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass. Users who hold the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass will be eligible to participate in private Reignmakers contests in which they will compete for exclusive Steve Aoki rewards, in addition to cash and Reignmakers prizing. The top 100 finishers in each of these contests will gain entry into the Week 17 Championship contest where the winners will receive a Poker Night Experience with Steve Aoki and Matt Kalish.

What is Reignmakers Football?

Reignmakers Football is the newest fantasy football game by DraftKings, created in partnership with the NFLPA. Users will be able to acquire player NFTs of varying rarity tiers in the gamified NFT platform and utilize them in a fantasy format similar to Daily Fantasy Football (DFS).

Players will create weekly lineups with differentiated rarity tiers during the 2022 season from the Player Card NFTs that a user owns, scoring points based on on-field results.

How will the contests work?

Starting in Week 2 of the NFL regular season, users will be able to join a private contest in the Steve Aoki All-Star League with additional contests continuing to run throughout the regular season. One contest ticket per Aoki Access Pass will be distributed to holders in the days leading up to kickoff on Sunday. At any time during the season, Aoki Access Passes can be sold on the secondary market, in which case new holders of the pass will gain entry to future contests. The top 100 finishers in each of the contests will play in a Week 17 Championship contest in which the winners will receive a Poker Night experience with Steve Aoki and Matt Kalish.

Important Dates:

9/13 Early Access: Designated A0K1VERSE members will be able to purchase Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Passes

Designated A0K1VERSE members will be able to purchase Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Passes 9/14 Drop Day: 2,000 Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Passes available for $49

2,000 Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Passes available for $49 9/15-9/16 Snapshot & Airdrop: There will be a snapshot on 9/15 at 11:59 p.m. ET and qualified users will receive a Reignmakers ticket entry + be airdropped a Booster pack on 9/16

There will be a snapshot on 9/15 at 11:59 p.m. ET and qualified users will receive a Reignmakers ticket entry + be airdropped a Booster pack on 9/16 9/18 Private contests start: Week 2 Reignmakers Football contest for Aoki Access Pass holders

Week 2 Reignmakers Football contest for Aoki Access Pass holders 1/1/23 Championship Contest: The top 100 winners from each Aoki All-Star League contest will compete for the Steve Aoki and Matt Kalish Poker Night Experience

How To Get Started:

What are the Week 2 contest prizes?

1st: $1,000 + Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience (Valued at $1,500)**

2nd: $500

3rd: $200

4th: $100

5th: $80

6th: $70

7th - 8th: $60

9th - 10th: $50

11th - 15th: $40

16th - 25th: $35

26th - 50th: $30

51st - 100th: $25

101st - 200th: “RARE+” (1-card RM Prize Pack)

201st - 1000th: “CORE+” (1-card RM Prize Pack)

**Must be 21+ to claim the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience

(Additional tweets as Aoki posts will be added into the content)

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Reignmakers Football: Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Not available in HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, and WA. No purchase required for Starter Packs (1 per customer). Reignmaker Starter Pack NFTs are not eligible for resale. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at draftkings.com/reignmakers.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.