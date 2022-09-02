Reignmakers Market Report for September 2: Building Bills Stacks

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | September 2

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace over the past 24 hours.

Top Risers: Core Tier

Josh Allen (+$2.78, 7%)

Christian McCaffrey (+$1.71, 6%)

Gabriel Davis (+$1.67, 13%)

Cooper Kupp (+$1.55, 4%)

Darren Waller (+$1.54, 18%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

George Kittle (-$4.55, 29%)

Matthew Stafford (-$3.85, 13%)

Patrick Mahomes (-$3.11, 9%)

Alvin Kamara (-$2.41, 9%)

Dak Prescott (-$2.34, 13%)

Observations:

The markets yesterday were heavily focused on the season opening Bills-Rams matchup with four different players from that game featured among the top movers over the past 24 hours. Floor prices for Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Gabriel Davis are both at all-time highs as collectors appear to be targeting this stack in the opener.

Other collectors have focused their attention on Kupp, whose floor price is still down from earlier in the week, but up over the past day. Kupp can’t be used in the same lineup as Allen, as both players are classified as “SuperStars” in Reignmakers. Which Core stack would you target in Week 1: Stafford/Kupp for $48 or Allen/Davis for $43.50?

Rounding out the top risers is Darren Waller, who has been held out of practice in part due to a contract dispute. Waller recently switched agents, leading to optimism that a deal will get done and the star tight end will be back on the field before Week 1.

On the other side, Kittle highlights the top fallers as the 49ers tight end’s floor price has bottomed out. Kittle’s Booster Set Core and Elevate Set Core cards both currently sit below $6. Kamara’s price had been on the rise before the more recent pull-back. The Saints and Falcons open the year in a game with a low 42.5 game total, though Kamara should command plenty of work now that it appears he has avoided an early season suspension related to his February arrest.

*data retrieved at 7:05 a.m. ET.

