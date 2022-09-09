Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

In what may be one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, Jordan Brand is dropping the OG “Fire Red” colorway of the ever-popular Air Jordan 3 on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a retail price of $210.

The Air Jordan 3 holds a special place in the line’s history as it was first Air Jordan to be designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield’s stellar design and collaboration with Jordan helped convince MJ to stay with Nike, saving the Air Jordan line and potentially company. Also notably, the Air Jordan 3 marked the debut of Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon character in commercials for the line, creating a pairing with Jordan which would become one of advertising’s most famous commercial tag teams.

This model is considered one of the most wearable of all Air Jordan models, and is one of those sneakers which looks good brand new out of the box or cooked after many, many wearings. For many, this will be one of those models/colorways which will call for doubling or tripling up to be able to keep a pair in the rotation for years to come.

Of course, it helped that Jordan balled out in the AJ3, leading the league in points per game (35.0), steals (3.2) and minutes played (40.4), and wore the model for his famous dunk from the foul line during the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago and in the All-Star Game.

The colorway releasing on Saturday was one of four original colorways which first released in 1988 along with the Black/Cement, the White/Cement and the White/True Blue. This colorway last released in 2013, but this will be the first time the sneaker will release with the OG “Nike Air” branding on the back since its original release. The shoe features a white leather upper with fire red accents and the coloring on the elephant print is also more true to the original release than on past retros.

The 2013 retro has seen an average sale price of $301 on StockX, with 31% volatility and a 41% price premium. Being an OG colorway with the OG Nike Air branding should make this a very sought-after release. However, there are signs that the shoe could have been produced in plentiful numbers. Select members on SNKRS got early access last week and earlier this week SNKRS passes were offered for early pickup in stores. Still, best of luck for all looking to pick up a pair of these classics!

