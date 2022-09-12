Air Force 1 x Off-White “Brooklyn”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike and Off-White will drop their latest collaboration on the Air Force 1 on Tuesday, this time with a model being dubbed the “Brooklyn” or alternatively “Green Spark” for a retail price of $160.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Brooklyn” drops September 13 via SNKRS Draw @nicedrops pic.twitter.com/JxGNeCsZ0N — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 9, 2022

Similar to some past Air Force 1 collaborations between Off-White and Nike, this drop is tied to a museum exhibit from the late Virgil Abloh. The “Brooklyn” is tied to his “Figures of Speech” exhibition, originally appearing on the feet of employees at the Brooklyn Museum during the exhibit. The previously released ICA University Gold and MCA University Blue colorways were also both tied to the same exhibit at museums in Boston (2021) and Chicago (2019), respectively.

Similar to those prior releases, the “Brooklyn” has a bright solid color upper with a silver Swoosh, the customary Off-White zip tie (this time in green) as well as the branding on the medial side of each sneaker with the now customary “Off-White for Nike” text and “Air” on the midsole’s lateral side.

The most recent Nike x Off-White collab on the Air Force 1 Mid was perhaps not quite as popular as prior drops, but I think this one may be different. For one, the Air Force 1 low used here is far more popular than the Air Force 1 Mid. Two, the Mid did include the ISPA element of something akin to track spikes on parts of the outsole. Finally, the ties to the “Figures of Speech” exhibit should put it more in line with the aforementioned ICA University Gold and MCA University Blue colorways. The ICA University Gold colorway has an average sale price of $1,629 on StockX with a 730% price premium, while the MCA University Blue has an average sale price of $2,276 with a price premium of 1299%. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair on the SNKRS app on Tuesday!

Air Force 1 x Off-White “Brooklyn” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Air Force 1 x Off-White Brooklyn Sept. 13 $150

