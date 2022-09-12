NFT News: Starbucks Details Web3 Loyalty Program

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Starbucks Details Web3 Loyalty Program

Starbucks has officially shared details on its highly anticipated web3 loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey.

“Starbucks Odyssey will offer members the ability to earn and buy digital collectible stamps (NFTs) that will unlock access to new, immersive coffee experiences,” reads the opening line of the press release.

Lauded for a robust loyalty and rewards program, Starbucks is one of the first major brands to incorporate a web3 loyalty program. As of today, interested parties can provide their email address and join a waitlist for a chance to receive early access to Starbucks Odyssey which will launch later this year.

The new Starbucks Odyssey platform, built upon the Polygon blockchain, will act as an extension of the existing Starbucks loyalty and rewards program. Once on the platform, users will be able to complete challenges and play interactive games in hopes of receiving digital collectible rewards.

Additionally, users will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition NFTs via the Starbucks Odyssey marketplace.

Despite its web3 underpinnings, the Starbucks Odyssey platform will not require any consumer use of a web3 wallet or cryptocurrency, making it as easy as possible for millions of customers to subtly make their entrance into web3, without all the technical barriers to entry.

All Starbucks stamp NFTs will include point-based rarities. The more points a member accrues, the bigger the potential rewards available to them. Example benefits include access to exclusive merchandise, invitations to Starbucks roasteries, and more.

