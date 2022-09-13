NFT News: Doodles Raises $54 Million, Teases Upcoming Music NFT

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Doodles Raises $54m, Teases Upcoming Music NFT

After a quiet couple of months, Doodles announced Tuesday morning it has raised $54 million in a capital round, led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, according to a Forbes report. With this investment, Doodles is now valued at $704 million, despite the project’s floor price falling from an all-time high of 25.5 ETH in May to 7.1 ETH prior to the announcement.

The project had been criticized of late after going a month and a half without tweeting prior to Tuesday’s news. The last Doodles announcement came in June, when singer Pharrell Williams was introduced as the team’s chief brand officer.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Doodles CEO Julian Holguin had this to say about some of the initiatives the project is pursuing: “We’re very keen on actually developing other people’s opportunities to utilize their characters in their own commercial efforts. It just needs to be controlled.”

Holguin added that Doodles is positioned to introduce people to Web3 through music NFTs moving forward.

“We want to create products for our core collector base,” he said, “but at the same time utilize these great forms of marketing like music to introduce new people to Web3 and onboard them into the Doodles ecosystem.”

The Forbes article notes Doodles will release an NFT project in collaboration with Columbia Records within the next six months, though the team declined to provide further information beyond noting there will be a song involved “that would get radio play and streaming exposure, but have an underlying adaptation experience for NFT holders.”

A Twitter thread from @doodles Tuesday morning added: “We are using the funding to rapidly acquire a world-class team of engineers, creatives, marketers and business executives. As well as to fund product development, acquisitions, proprietary technology, media, and collector experiences.”

The team will look to fill 18 new full-time positions across all areas from finance to marketing to engineering, and they introduced Brandon Rosenblatt as the team’s new Head of Brand Partnerships.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!