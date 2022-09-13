DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Week 2 Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 2 Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

WEEK 2 HEADLINES:

Najee Harris (foot) says he’ll play against New England this week

against New England this week With Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, Mike Williams is poised to bounce back in Week 2

Will this be the week J.K. Dobbins (knee) returns to action?

Mike Evans is cleared for takeoff without Chris Godwin (hamstring)

Will clearer skies lead to more favorable outcomes for Trey Lance and the 49ers?

Cooper Rush’s cards soar after news of Dak Prescott’s (thumb) injury

Jeff Wilson’s stock is up on news that Eli Mitchell will miss two months

Can Tee Higgins pass the concussion protocol before Sunday?

Chargers at Chiefs, Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

This week’s Thursday Night Football Showdown slate features a juicy matchup that will pit two 1-0 AFC West teams against each other. In Week 1, Kansas City made short work of Arizona, leading the game 37-7 at one point in the second half before taking the foot off the gas a bit. To no one’s surprise, Travis Kelce led the receiving game while posting a 23 percent target share on only 64 percent of the team’s snaps. Backup second-year tight end Noah Gray was on Kelce’s heels, playing 53 percent of the snaps last week, but that was likely driven by game flow.

The hierarchy behind Kelce in the receiving game remains murky, though JuJu Smith-Schuster performed the best in the box score (79 yards on six receptions). Given this week’s game is a Showdown slate, I’m willing to take cheaper shots on Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) and Mecole Hardman, who both disappointed on paper. It’s worth noting that MVS led Kansas City’s skill players in snaps played with 51. QB Patrick Mahomes is, of course, the best fantasy option in this game, but he’s also the most expensive and likely to be highly owned.

Keenan Allen’s (hamstring) absence is the story of Week 2 for the Chargers. After Allen departed the field in Week 1, it was journeyman DeAndre Carter who filled the void, tying for the team lead with four targets on a 31 percent snap share. Following the news of Allen’s injury, Mike Williams’ price in the Reignmakers marketplace spiked, and he’s certainly a strong option on the Showdown slate where affordable.

Best Buy: Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($7.90, $43, $370, $1,425, $3,500)

Patriots at Steelers, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 1 was ugly for the Patriots, and it could get worse, as quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms in the loss and could possibly miss Week 2. Work was distributed fairly evenly between Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on the ground last week, and the receiving game will be hard to predict given the uncertainty at quarterback. The Patriots feel like a full fade here.

For Pittsburgh, WR Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth combined for 22 targets in Week 1 while everyone else on the offensive side of the ball disappointed for the most part. Najee Harris (foot) was injured last week and his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, though Harris has said he’ll play on Sunday. If Harris is out, Jaylen Warren has the most to gain, though he is not yet available on Reignmakers. Chase Claypool would be intriguing though after he rushed the ball six times last week. Also of note, the Steelers will turn around and play on Thursday Night Football against the Browns in Week 3, giving their players some multi-week appeal due to the upcoming Showdown utility.

Best Buy: Chase Claypool ($3, $22, $299, $1,499, $2,800)

Panthers at Giants, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Christian McCaffrey didn’t have his best fantasy performance in Week 1, but he still commanded a 16 percent target share and 53 percent rushing share while playing on 80 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps. The underlying usage is also there for DJ Moore, who played every snap and logged a 24 percent target share despite catching only one pass for seven yards. Robbie Anderson was the story of Week 1, but expect the team’s two stars to bounce back in Week 2.

It was a throwback performance for the Giants in Week 1, as they leaned on their star running back Saquon Barkley to carry the team to a surprising victory over the Titans. In total, Barkley turned 24 touches into 194 scrimmage yards with a rushing touchdown. After Barkley, New York’s offense was largely unproductive: QB Daniel Jones threw for only 188 yards and Sterling Shepard led the team with 71 receiving yards.

Best Buy: Christian McCaffrey ($15.95, $88.50, $969.69, $3,000, N/A)

Jets at Browns, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

The Browns leaned heavily on the ground game in Week 1 against Carolina, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 33 carries in the game. Donovan Peoples-Jones led the receivers with 11 targets, which he turned into a 6-60-0 receiving line while Amari Cooper disappointed in his Browns debut with only 17 yards on six targets. Favored by 6.5 points against the Jets, it’s hard to envision Cleveland deviating from its run-heavy approach. The Browns will turn around and play Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, opening a schedule-based buy window for Cleveland players, as Browns player cards can be used not only in a plus matchup against the Jets, but also on a Showdown slate four days later.

The Jets remain a complete fade for me on main slates as there are just too many other options on the board in stronger offenses.

Best Buy: Nick Chubb ($11, $67, $900, $1,100, N/A)

Colts at Jaguars, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

The Colts felt like a two-man show featuring Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman in Week 1, with Nyheim Hines (54 total yards) occasionally mixing in. Both players exceeded 100 total yards on massive workloads and are poised for success again in Week 2.

The Jaguars treated Christian Kirk like a player who just got paid $72 million, as the ex-Cardinal led the team in yards (117), targets (12) and snaps played (64). At running back, James Robinson’s usage was eye-opening, as he led the team in carries and split snaps at running back with Travis Etienne nearly 50/50. Robinson is only nine months removed from a late-season Achilles’ tear, but it’s hard not to be bullish after his Week 1 performance.

Best Buy: Christian Kirk ($6.50, $33.49, $385.95, $2,250, $6,400)

Dolphins at Ravens, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Jaylen Waddle got into the endzone against the Patriots, but it was Tyreek Hill who commanded the heaviest workload last week, registering 12 targets, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the team’s total. Miami led from wire-to-wire in Week 1, but the game script may be flipped against a tougher Baltimore team that opens as 4-point favorites.

As for the Ravens, it will be worth keeping an eye on JK Dobbins’ (knee) status throughout the week. Dobbins feels like he is close to returning from a 2021 ACL tear and his floor price has fallen in the Reignmakers marketplace while he has remained out of the lineup. Dobbins may be worth a speculative buy, just know there is still some risk here. At receiver, Devin Duvernay caught all four of his targets and got in the end zone twice for a nice fantasy day last week. The Ravens are weak at wide receiver and Duvernay may be worth a preemptive buy if you think his performance is repeatable, though I remain skeptical.

Best Buy: Jaylen Waddle ($6, $39, $615, $2,000, $6,000)

Buccaneers at Saints, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Alvin Kamara was limited in Week 1 by a rib injury that forced him to briefly leave the game, but early indications are that he’ll be good to go for Week 2. Assuming he is on the field, Kamara is an interesting buy-low candidate. Prior to last week, Kamara was one of the hottest names on the Reignmakers marketplace as one of the best players to not have the SuperStar designation. WRs Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and Chris Olave were all on the field for around 60-70 percent of the team’s offensive plays last week, and it still feels a little risky buying into this group for the time being.

Chris Godwin (hamstring) was able to return from a late-season ACL tear only to injure his hamstring against the Cowboys, putting him back on the sidelines for Week 2. Mike Evans became the centerpiece of the receiving game after Godwin departed, though Julio Jones also looked good in his Bucs debut. Both Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are interesting as dart throws while Godwin is out, but probably unnecessary on this slate. On the ground, it was Leonard Fournette (21 rushes, 127 yards) in the workhorse role last week with rookie Rachaad White sprinkled in, a trend that should continue this week.

Best Buy: Leonard Fournette ($12, $85, $688, $2,300, $9,700)

Commanders at Lions, Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

The Lions felt legitimately fun for the first time in a long time, scoring 35 points on nearly 400 yards of total offense in Week 1. D’Andre Swift parlayed 18 touches into 175 yards, and as long as he avoids the SuperStar designation (which can be updated throughout the season), he’ll be one of the more valuable players in Reignmakers. Jared Goff’s targets went pretty much where you’d expect them to go: Amon-Ra St. Brown (12), DJ Chark (8) and TJ Hockenson (7) last week, but none of these players are screaming “buy.”

Carson Wentz was the story of Week 1 for the Commanders, as the team’s new quarterback posted 305 passing yards in his Washington debut. Presumed WR1 Terry McLaurin took a back seat to both Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson in targets and yards, while RB Antonio Gibson’s confusing preseason usage became a distant memory as Gibson racked up 130 total yards on 21 touches. It’s hard to imagine Wentz repeating his Week 1 performance, but I am interested in Samuel whose 2021 campaign never got off the ground due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Best Buy: Curtis Samuel ($4, $19, $190, $777, N/A)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Seahawks at 49ers, Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

RB Eli Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss about eight weeks of action after suffering an injury in Week 1, which makes Jeff Wilson a strong play as the only other running back to receive a carry in Week 1. That is a bit deceiving as QB Trey Lance led the team in rushing attempts with WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also receiving carries, but Wilson should be considered the favorite to lead the team in Week 2. Unfortunately, Wilson’s price is already up significantly in the Reignmakers Marketplace. Also, look for third-round rookie RB Tyrion Davis-Price to be active against Seattle after being a healthy scratch in Week 1. I’m willing to give Lance another chance here after he underperformed in the wind and rain at Chicago last week.

The Seahawks shocked the Broncos, spoiling Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, though the game was won mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, this remains an unappealing group that combined for only 271 total yards in Week 1.

Best Buy: Trey Lance ($11.50, $74, $769, $2,599, $10,199)

Falcons at Rams, Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Both of these teams would rather forget what happened in Week 1, as the Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the Saints and the Rams were blown out by the Bills.

For the Rams, not much was working outside of Cooper Kupp and Darrell Henderson. Cam Akers did play last Thursday, but he was ineffective and out-snapped by Henderson (82%-18%). Van Jefferson’s (knee) role was filled by Ben Skowronek, who played on 88 percent of the team’s snaps on offense and Allen Robinson was a ghost, despite being on the field 97 percent of the time.

I’m buying the dip on Stafford, hoping Week 1’s performance was more about facing a superior opponent than any lingering arm concerns. He is currently priced below Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the Genesis Core tier, and I think that is going too far.

For the Falcons, Kyle Pitts’ performance was the big story as the star tight end caught only two passes for 19 yards. It’s not all bad for Pitts though, who led all Falcons skill players in snap percentage (81 percent) and tied Drake London for the team lead in targets with seven. I’d expect a bounceback game from Pitts against Los Angeles.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a massive workload in Week 1 after Damien Williams (ribs) left the game early, but that may not carry over into Week 2 should Williams be able to return or rookie Tyler Allgeier be activated to the game-day roster.

Best Buy: Matthew Stafford ($15, $80, $695, $2,200, $15,500)

Cardinals at Raiders, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

About the only positive thing to take away from Arizona’s blowout loss to the Chiefs was the performance of WR Greg Dortch, who caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards while Rondale Moore (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) were sidelined. Dortch was an undrafted rookie from the 2019 class who has bounced around the league prior to Sunday’s surprising performance. Dortch is not yet available on Reignmakers, but he’s a name to remember moving forward. If Moore is able to return in Week 2, he may be worth a look as a buy-low candidate, but it’s a risky play. Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown and James Conner are all worth a look while their stocks are down, but nothing here is screaming “buy” to me.

Raiders Davante Adams looked a lot like Packers Davante Adams in Week 1. The five-time Pro Bowler commanded a massive 17 targets from Derek Carr, which he turned into a 10-141-1 receiving line. Darren Waller posted a usable 4-79-0 line and no other receiver exceeded 21 yards. I’m buying low on Waller, who will also get a slight boost in Week 4 when DraftKings debuts its new “Deep Roster Format” for Reignmakers, which will require all valid lineups to roster a tight end.

Best Buy: Darren Waller ($4, $27, $333, $2,500, N/A)

Texans at Broncos, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

The Texans were surprisingly feisty in Week 1, earning an overtime tie against Indianapolis. Hyped rookie RB Dameon Pierce was out-touched and out-gained by journeyman Rex Burkhead, and the team’s two passing touchdowns went to TE OJ Howard, who was released by Buffalo shortly before the season. I’d have a hard time trusting anyone outside of Brandin Cooks – who led the team in both target share and snap share by significant margins – on this offense in Week 2.

Russell Wilson underperformed in his Broncos debut against his former team in Week 1, but the team is poised to turn things around in Week 2 against the Texans. RB Javonte Williams vacuumed up check-downs from Wilson, registering a whopping 12 targets, which he combined with seven carries to total 108 scrimmage yards last week. Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were limited to four receptions and it feels like there is more meat on the bone there, especially if you’re of the belief that Denver will air things out a bit more this week.

Best Buy: Brandin Cooks ($5.80, $35, $377, $1,499, $7,500)

Bengals at Cowboys, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

For the Bengals, all eyes will be on Tee Higgins, who sustained a concussion in Week 1 and should be considered questionable to play in Week 2 for the time being. After Higgins left the field in Week 1, it was (the other) Mike Thomas whose snap share grew the most, but Tyler Boyd is the player we’d be interested in from a Reignmakers perspective. Boyd’s seven targets last game were overshadowed by Ja’Marr Chase’s masterful performance, but Boyd is set up well to return value at his current costs should Higgins be unable to go.

Dak Prescott (thumb) will likely be sidelined for four-to-six weeks after sustaining an injury Sunday night against the Bucs. After that news broke Sunday night, backup QB Cooper Rush’s floor prices soared as buyers rushed to the Reignmakers marketplace. Collectors may have gotten a little ahead of themselves here, as Rush currently costs more than Trey Lance and I’m a seller at those prices. CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott are mildly intriguing at their reduced price tags, but on a slate this large, you probably don’t have to go there. If you think Prescott returns towards the shorter side of his projected timeline though (as team owner Jerry Jones has suggested), they are interesting players to buy cheap and stash.

Best Buy: Tyler Boyd ($3.75, $20, $240, $600, $4,700)

Bears at Packers, Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

The Bears got the win in Week 1, but barely exceeded 200 yards of total offense against San Francisco, although field conditions certainly played a factor. This week, Chicago plays their first of three island games this season, with the other two coming in Weeks 6 and 7. I don’t mind targeting Chicago’s players with plans to hold over that stretch to capitalize on the corresponding Showdown slates. The two things that stuck out to me from Week 1 for Chicago were Equanimeous St. Brown’s usage (18 percent target share on a 79 percent snap share) and Khalil Herbert’s rushing game utilization (nine carries).

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: the Packers’ offense was rough in Week 1. No skill player for Green Bay saw more than 17 percent of targets nor was on the field for more than 70 percent of the plays. If this game were on the main slate, I’d be staying away entirely, but since this is a Showdown slate, pretty much everyone is in play. Sammy Watkins led the team in snap share (67 percent) but compiled only 18 yards and I’d be more inclined to take some shots on the rookies (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs) here. Both are risky, but inexpensive plays on this slate.

Last week, the Packers found themselves down 17 points due to a Justin Jefferson onslaught entering the half, which likely forced them out of a run-heavy game script that they would have preferred. I’m quite interested in buying both RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon ahead of this matchup where prices are reasonable.

Best Buy: AJ Dillon ($8.50, $52, $475, $1,399, N/A)

Titans at Bills, Monday 7:15 p.m. ET

The Bills play in their second consecutive primetime game after defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. In that game, Stefon Diggs commanded a 29 percent target share but was on the field for only 64 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps. It’s easy to attribute that to game flow, as Buffalo was comfortably ahead in the second half, but will we find ourselves in a similar position on Monday night with the Bills currently listed as 9.5-point favorites? Gabe Davis stayed on the field until the end of the game, making him more game-flow independent as long as that remains the case. Isaiah McKenzie saved his fantasy day with a touchdown but found himself in a platoon with Jamison Crowder. Both will be risky plays this week.

At running back, Zack Moss nearly matched Devin Singletary in carries (6-8) but is not yet available on Reignmakers. Rookie James Cook was benched after fumbling early in the game, making him nothing more than a speculative dart throw here. Singletary remains relatively underpriced at the time of writing and should serve as a solid option in Week 2.

For the Titans, a couple of unlikely players led the way in Week 1. Fifth-round rookie WR Kyle Philips led the team in targets, receptions and yards with a 6-66-0 receiving line, while backup running back Dontrell Hilliard outscored Derrick Henry thanks to his two receiving touchdowns in the game. I’m not concerned about Henry just yet — he still racked up 21 carries — and I’m watching his floor price to see if it falls at any point throughout the week. Robert Woods put up a dud, but he did lead all Titans skill players in snap share (71 percent) and I’m interested in buying low ahead of the Monday Night Showdown slate.

Best Buy: Stefon Diggs ($20, $125, $1,139, $3,999, $18,999)

Vikings at Eagles, Monday 8:30 p.m. ET

DeVonta Smith seems primed for a bounce-back performance following his Week 1 dud. Although Smith was absent from the box score, he did register a 14 percent target share and played 72 snaps, which led all skill players on the team. AJ Brown blew up for a 10-155-0 receiving line, but his price has become quite expensive in the season’s second week. Jalen Hurts was on double-bonus (300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards) watch heading into the second half last week, and while he didn’t ultimately get there, his fantasy ceiling remains higher than almost any other player in the league. All three Philly backs got into the end zone last week, but Sanders led in usage and I think it’s fair to expect something close to a 50/25/25 split between Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott in the short term.

Justin Jefferson dominated his Week 1 matchup against the Packers, racking up 184 yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns. He’ll now set his sights on the team that passed on him in the 2020 draft. Jefferson is of course a great option, but his price tag is appropriately high. Dalvin Cook was easy to overlook in Week 1, but the workload was there (20 carries, five targets). Beyond Cook and Jefferson, not much sticks out for the Vikings.

Best Buy: DeVonta Smith ($4, $32, $250, $2,100, $18,900)

That’s All!

It’s an action-packed week at Reignmakers, with large contests posted in the lobby across six different NFL slates. Are you ready to put together your Week 2 Reignmakers lineups? Head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your team!

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!