Air Jordan 2 x J Balvin Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The year of the Air Jordan 2 continues, as Thursday will see the latest collaboration on the model, this time with J Balvin, drop as part of a whole collection. The Air Jordan 2 x J Balvin will release for a retail price of $300.

J Balvin and Jordan Brand are back at it again with a special Air Jordan 2 in beautiful 'Celestine Blue'. Details include a glow-in-the-dark outsole and a light-up LED tongue.



The entire collection drops this Thursday



We’ve seen multiple collaborations on the to this point unheralded Air Jordan 2 silhouette of late. That includes a “Chicago” and Black/Blue colorway on the low with Off-White last fall, Grey Fog and Rattan colorways in collaboration with Union this past spring, A Ma Maniére in June and then Maison Chateau Rouge as well as Nina Chanel Abney in July. So, as you can see, Jordan Brand has been using the Air Jordan 2 as a canvas for collaborations quite a bit in the past year.

J Balvin had previously collaborated on Jordan Brand on a much-hyped version of the Air Jordan 1 in 2020. Those Air Jordan 1s got a lot of “Sneaker of the Year” hype and have an average sale price of $454 on StockX with 25% volatility and an 84% price premium, so these should get plenty of attention.

The Air Jordan 2 x J Balvin features a sky blue upper with clouds on the back heel and the collar as well as J Balvin’s customary smiley face plus rainbow stitching accents. Also notably, the shoe features glow-in-the-dark outsoles and a tongue with a Wings logo that lights up when pressed. J Balvin told Complex that the light-up Wings logo and the colorway, in general, have particular meaning, relating back to his mental health journey.

The shoe will drop on Thursday along with a slide, apparel, accessories and even a Bitmoji. Best of luck to all going for any part of this J Balvin collection!

Air Jordan x J Balvin Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 2 J Balvin Sept. 15 $300 Jordan Super Play J Balvin Sept. 15 $70

