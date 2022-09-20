DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 3)

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Tyrion Davis-Price Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Out Multiple Weeks

Tyrion Davis-Price, one of the San Francisco 49ers’ running backs by committee following the recent knee injury to Elijah Mitchell, suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday and will be sidelined for a few weeks, according to David Lombardi. With Davis-Price and Mitchell out, Jeff Wilson is primed to see a majority of the offensive snaps. Only undrafted free agent Jordan Mason is available to spell him. It is possible that Marlon Mack is elevated from the practice squad, as well.

Trey Lance Fractures His Ankle, Will Return in 2023

In addition to Tyrion Davis-Price’s ankle injury, Trey Lance fractured his ankle, which required surgery, and he will miss the remainder of the season. His surgery was successful, and he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 campaign, according to head team physician Dr. Tim McAdamsis. Jimmy Garoppolo will step into the starting role at quarterback, and he threw for more than 150 passing yards and one touchdown in his limited time last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Evans Suspended One Game Following Fight With Marshon Lattimore

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans for one game following his fight with Marshon Lattimore in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport. Tom Brady and the rest of the Bucs’ offense have struggled to start the 2022 season, and this won’t help. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones sat out last week, but they could both return. If both continue to rehab, Russell Gage will have to step up. He caught five passes for 28 receiving yards against the Saints, an improvement over his two receptions for 13 yards in the first week of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Pittman and Michael Gallup Could Play in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts’ Michael Pittman and Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Gallup are both close to returning from injuries, according to head coach Frank Reich and Michael Gehlken. Pittman is more fantasy relevant, but Gallup should help a Cowboys’ offense that recently lost star quarterback Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb is still the go-to target in Dallas, but Gallup will add much-needed depth at the wideout position. Pittman caught nine passes for over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first week of the season before sitting out last week against the Detroit Lions.

James Conner Narrowly Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury

James Conner suffered an ankle injury last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, missing most of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter. But he narrowly escaped a serious injury, according to Ian Rapoport. His status for this week is unclear, but he will not be out for an extended period of time. If he sits out, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin will benefit in the backfield.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 1 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week, if you’re not going to use them again.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - Legendary - $799

Rhamondre Stevenson is clearly New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick’s favorite at the running back position. He spoke highly of him during the preseason, and he led the team with 62 percent of the backfield snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Belichick frequently changes his mind about running backs, and if Stevenson fumbles even one time, he could see his spot stolen from him, but for now, it makes sense to roll with the 24-year-old from Oklahoma. He is too cheap, relatively speaking, at the Legendary tier.

Russell Gage - WR - Elite - $175

If you’re looking for a quick spot start, it makes sense to roll the dice on Russell Gage this week. If either Chris Godwin or Julio Jones sit out, he steps up as the second wideout option. If both play, he still sees plenty of time in the slot or on the field as one of the three or four top playmakers on offense. He looked solid last week, and if he can find the end zone, he could be worth streaming, especially considering all three Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receivers are currently dealing with nagging injuries.

Trevor Lawrence - QB - Rare - $39

Everyone is talking about Tua Tagovailoa right now, and rightfully so, but Trevor Lawrence quietly had a brilliant week, too. After a semi-disappointing first week against the Washington Commanders, Lawrence bounced back to complete more than 80 percent of his passes for 235 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts. He scored a QB rating of 121.5, and his season is just getting started. This is a great short-term and long-term play, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of offensive weapons and are a sneaky stack in high-upside Reignmakers’ tournaments.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

David Montgomery - RB - Elite - $295

David Montgomery is too cheap. There isn’t much more that needs to be said here. He is currently $295 at the Elite tier, which is nearly half the cost of James Conner (who is dealing with an ankle injury), and similar in price to Breece Hall, AJ Dillon, Chase Edmonds, and Josh Jacobs. He rushed for more than 120 rushing yards this week against the Green Bay Packers on only 15 carries and caught two passes. He will start finding the end zone, and he is one of the best non-Superstar running backs available. Oh, and the absolute best value pick.

DK Metcalf - WR - Legendary - $999

DK Metcalf is one of the best wide receivers in the league regardless of his quarterback. While it is true that he started the season off slow and not having Russell Wilson behind center is likely going to hurt his season from a fantasy football perspective, he is a high-upside wideout with plenty to offer. He is currently too cheap at the Legendary tier (actually, at all tiers) for $999. This is less than Elijah Moore, Adam Thielen, and DeVonta Smith. Geno Smith is checking down far too frequently, but he is still targeting Metcalf often, and eventually he the 31-year-old QB will open up.

Tom Brady - QB - Elite - $600

Tom Brady’s slow start to the season is disappointing and exacerbated in the media because of his potential divorce with long-time wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Truth be told, Brady isn’t playing that bad for a 45-year-old quarterback with three wide receiver injuries. He is going to have to get creative this week with Mike Evans out due to a one-week suspension, but he will find a way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense will start clicking soon, and Brady should not be this cheap at the Elite tier. He is a top three non-Superstar with Dak Prescott hurt. The other two, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray, are $1,199 and $800.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Justin Herbert - QB - Elite - $600

This listing will not last for long. Justin Herbert could be the top-scoring fantasy quarterback on any given week, and he is currently the same price as Tom Brady (that’s because Brady is not a Superstar and is eligible in more contest types). The other Superstar QBs are Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson, who all cost $999, $940, and $760 respectively (and Aaron Rodgers but he is not in the same tier, really). Jackson is also slightly underpriced, but Herbert is egregiously underpriced. This should be rectified by the middle of the week. Good luck.

CeeDee Lamb - WR - Legendary - $2,600

CeeDee Lamb proved this week that Dak Prescott is only an added bonus for his fantasy football upside, catching seven passes for 75 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper Rush is going to continue to target him heavily, but most importantly, Prescott is going to return by mid-season. Lamb has plenty of late season showdown contests that he is eligible for, and as a Superstar, he gives holders a distinct advantage, especially since Prescott is not a Superstar. Even with Michael Gallup potentially returning, it’s sharp to start looking at sniping a good value CeeDee Lamb soon.

