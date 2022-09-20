Reignmakers Football Shriners Championship Pro-Am VIP Experience

Join a Reignmakers Football contest in the lobby here!

Reignmakers Football Shriner’s Championship Pro-Am VIP Experience

DraftKings is teaming up with Shriners’ Championship Pro-Am to give four Reignmakers Football users a unique VIP experience!

Shriners Hospitals for Children has been dedicated to helping children in need of specialized medical care since 1922. Over time, the organization became the sponsor of the tournament that’s become the third stop on the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup season, the Shriners Children’s Open.

Played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, the Shriners Children’s Open has played host to the biggest names in golf since 1983. In fact, the event, which was previously known as the Las Vegas Invitational, was the first of Tiger Woods’ 82 career PGA TOUR victories.

Sungjae Im is the latest winner of the Shriners Children’s Open, but this may be Patrick Cantlay’s favorite stop. Like Woods, Cantlay earned his first PGA TOUR win at the event (2017), and he’s finished in the top 10 at the event every year since.

The three top scorers from this RARE contest will win earn a spot in the VIP experience, along with the sole winner from this LEGENDARY contest. Find a full breakdown of what the experience includes below:

One (1) playing spot in Pro-Am on Wednesday, October 5 of tournament week

Pairing with two (2) PGA TOUR pros — each pro will play nine (9) holes with purchaser’s teams

Invitation for two (2) to attend Shriner’s Championship Pro-Am Draw Party – Tuesday, October 4

One (1) night hotel accommodation on Tuesday, October 4 at no additional cost to purchaser — Host TBD

Food and beverage provided before, during, and after round of play at no additional cost to purchaser

One (1) Pro-Am Contestant Badge (Inside the Ropes & Driving Range access)

One (1) Pro-Am Gift Package/Shopping Spree ($1,000+ value)

Signed commemorative picture of playing group

One (1) Wednesday (10/05/2022) Valet/Clubhouse Parking Pass

Each player will receive a caddie

Opportunity to bring their own caddie or Shriners will provide a caddie on-site

Two (2) The Spot Tickets per day (Thu-Sun) – (8) Total Tickets

Includes food and beverage, featuring full-service premium bar

