How many teams make the MLB playoffs?

We’ll see this year if the adage of “the more, the merrier” holds true for Major League Baseball’s postseason.

Ten teams have qualified for the MLB playoffs each year since 2012, but starting this fall, the crowd has been expanded to 12 teams. That’s because of the addition of one more wild card spot in each league. Whereas each league’s two wild card teams previously faced off in a one-game playoff, this year’s three wild card squads will slot into baseball’s bracket-style postseason format.

The top two wild card teams — the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in each league — will face off for the right to face the No. 1 seed in the Division Series. The third wild card team, the No. 6 seed, will face the division winner with the lowest winning percentage. The victor of that No. 6-No. 3 matchup will meet the No. 2 seed in the Divisional Round.

Each series in the Wild Card Round is a best-of-three and all games will be played at the home ballpark of the higher seed.

The 2022 MLB playoffs will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 with Game 1 in each of the four Wild Card series.