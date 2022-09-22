Market Report for September 22: Joe Mixon Leads Charge

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | September 22

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 3’s kickoff.

Top Risers: Core Tier

Joe Mixon (+$6.00, 46%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+$6.5, 37%)

David Montgomery (+$1.75, 33%)

DeAndre Swift (+$3.5, 25%)

Stefon Diggs (+$5, 13%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Josh Palmer (-$0.75, 28.5%)

Robbie Anderson (-$0.54, 17%)

DJ Moore (-0.41, 10.5%)

Tyler Lockett (-$0.35, 12%)

Derrick Henry ($-0.75, 7.7%)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Observations:

In the last few days, CORE Joe Mixon player card NFTs have seen an increase of 50 percent. This is most likely the result of a matchup against the beatable Jets’ rushing defense, plus the Bengals being five-point road favorites. Also, Mixon is one of the best non-Superstar running backs, the others being D’Andre Swift (limited last week) and Saquon Barkley (not on the slate).

Unsurprisingly, Amon-Ra St. Brown has seen his CORE floor price increase by 37 percent, as the Lions’ second-year receiver is coming off of a 42.4 DKFP game and has 100 yards or a touchdown in six straight games dating back to last year. He gets another great matchup at Minnesota in the highest projected game total of the slate.

David Montgomery has seen his floor price rise similarly to Joe Mixon. Montgomery boasts a positive home matchup against Houston and is one of the best non-Superstar running backs on this particular slate. He is sure to be popular in DFS at only $5,900.

Stefon Diggs is off to a monster start this year and is coming off a 47.8 DKFP outing against Tennessee in a game without Gabe Davis. Diggs’ price has continued to rise despite reports that Davis has made improvements on his ankle injury. The Bills are tied with Minnesota with the highest total on the slate and get to face Miami, who just gave up 38 points to the Ravens.

Josh Palmer has seen his value plummet after a sharp increase before the Thursday night game against Kansas City where the Chargers were without Keenan Allen. Given the mediocre output relative to Mike Williams and the improvement in Allen’s injury status, it’s no surprise to see fantasy managers dump their Palmer shares.

Both wideouts in Carolina have seen at least 10 percent drops on their CORE cards due to the looming matchup against the stingy Saints defense, while the Panthers look like one of the weaker offenses through two weeks.

Seahawks’ wideout Tyler Lockett has seen a drop in value despite coming off of a 100-yard game and a positive matchup in Week 3 against Atlanta. The plethora of options at wide receiver plus his signal caller Geno Smith looking more like Geno Smith last week leaves much to be desired from the veteran Seahawk.

Derrick Henry has had two poor showings to start the season, is on an 0-2 team that is an underdog at home in Week 3, and hogs up Superstar status on a slate with four other Superstar running backs in plus spots. It is no surprise that The Big Dog’s stock drops by over seven percent.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!