Yeezy Slide “Resin”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The summer may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up a new pair of Yeezy Slides. Despite the ongoing drama about the future of their partnership, Adidas and Yeezy will be restocking the Yeezy Slide “Resin” on Saturday for a retail price of $70.

The adidas Yeezy Slide "Resin" returns for the whole family on September 24th pic.twitter.com/RLi2Dorqyv — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 22, 2022

The draw for the “Resin” colorway of the Yeezy Slide is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

The Yeezy Slide, like all other Yeezy models at the moment, instantly became one of the most popular models in its category when it was first released in 2019. Made of an EVA foam, the Yeezy Slide has distinctively aggressive teeth on its outsole as well an appearance that is something of a combination of a clog and a traditional sandal.

The Yeezy Slide, despite clearly being a Yeezy design, is somewhat more traditional looking than something like a Foam Runner, so if you’re looking for a sandal-type Yeezy, this may be the model for you. As always, this model has released in plenty of muted, neutral tones over the years, although this release is something of a departure from that look.

The previous colorways currently available on StockX are selling for above retail, with a model like the “Desert Sand,” which released in December 2019, selling for average price of $379 which represents a 287 percent price premium.

Yeezy Slide “Resin” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Yeezy Slide Resin Sept. 24 $70

