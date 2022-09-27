DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football New Deep Roster Contests

Join a Reignmakers Football contest in the lobby here!

Reignmakers Football Deep Roster Contests

If Reignmakers Classic and Showdown contests weren’t enough, DraftKings has another one which began in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season: Deep Roster.

In Classic contests, TE/K/DEF can only be played in the WR/TE or FLEX spots. But in Deep Roster contests, TE, K and DEF are among the nine spots that need to be filled by players.

With Deep Roster contests, an incremental $200K in prizes has been added each week of the season. Also, this new DraftKings contest is featured in every tier.

Here’s the full breakdown of positions players will need to fill out in Deep Roster contests:

1 QB

2 RB

2 WR

1 TE

1 K

1 DEF

1 FLEX (non-QB)

Kickers and defensive positions were previously not required to be used in Classic and Showdown formats, but are part of the positional requirements for Deep Roster. The additional TE slot also is different due to the fact the Tight End position was able to be used in the WR/TE roster spot.

Check out the Reignmakers Football Lobby here!

For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

Need the details on Franchise Score? That article breaks it down in full.

Interested in secondary sales and summary of Reignmakers Football? Look no further than this Marketplace breakdown!

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!