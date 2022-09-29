Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas continues to double down on restocks of past colorways of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2, this time in a “Flax” colorway, dropping through the Adidas Confirmed app on Friday for a retail price of $230.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 returns in the FLAX colorway, originally released as an Asia Pacific exclusive in February 2020, releasing in the US Friday, September 30.

—> https://t.co/RBa9XwI46y #ad pic.twitter.com/QX3wdCDZz4 — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) September 26, 2022

The draw for the “Flax” colorway is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

Another of the recent restocks amid Adidas’ ongoing troubles with Kanye West, this colorway originally dropped in February 2020 as a regional exclusive for Asia Pacific and Africa.

The upper of this sneaker is constructed of Primeknit, has a partially translucent light green stripe across the middle of the upper, a canvas heel tab and features a generous Boost midsole. The outsole is something of a translucent light green color that matches well with the upper.

This colorway is surprisingly not tremendously expensive on the secondary market despite releasing as a regional exclusive. It currently has an average sale price of $305 on StockX, with an 81 percent price premium and 12 percent volatility.

As always, this colorway will sell out and will not be easy to acquire for retail price. But fear not, if you miss out on these it’s very likely there will be more 350 V2 colorways to drop throughout the rest of the year. Best of luck to all going for this new colorway!

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Flax Sept. 30 $230

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.