Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of October

The sneaker game never stops, and October is no exception. The month starts strong with the Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel and the Nike SB Dunk Low in Dodgers colors on Oct. 1, followed by the Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Black Gold” and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown on Oct. 6. Also dropping on Oct. 6 will be the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Analog,” which will have a laceless construction. Adidas will follow that up with an entire Marvel Black Panther capsule on Oct. 7, including an Ultra 4D and Ultraboost DNA.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!