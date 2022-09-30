 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of October

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of October.

By Andy Silva

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The sneaker game never stops, and October is no exception. The month starts strong with the Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel and the Nike SB Dunk Low in Dodgers colors on Oct. 1, followed by the Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Black Gold” and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown on Oct. 6. Also dropping on Oct. 6 will be the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Analog,” which will have a laceless construction. Adidas will follow that up with an entire Marvel Black Panther capsule on Oct. 7, including an Ultra 4D and Ultraboost DNA.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for October

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Women's Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal Oct. 1 $200
Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel Oct. 1 $210
Nike SB Dunk Low Premium Deep Royal Blue Oct. 1 $120
New Balance 9060 Workwear with rich earth and angora Oct. 1 $150
Women's Nike Dunk Low Wheat and Gum Light Brown Oct. 4 $120
Women's Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat and Gum Light Brown Oct. 4 $170
Jordan Luka 1 "Habitat" Oct. 4 $120
Nike Air Max Scorpion Lemon Wash Oct. 5 $250
Women's Nike Air Max Scorpion Lemon Wash Oct. 5 $250
New Balance 550 White with infinity blue Oct. 5 $110
Women's Air Jordan 3 Black Gold Oct. 6 $200
Yeezy 700 MNVN "Analog" Oct. 6 $220
Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 Chuck 70 Oct. 6 $110
Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 Chuck 70 Oct. 6 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Color of the Month Oct. 6 $150
Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown Oct. 6 $185
Air Jordan 1 Utility Neutral Olive and Light Steel Grey Oct. 7 $170
Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Trails End Brown Oct. 7 $230
Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Black Oct. 7 $230
Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA X Marvel Black Panther Oct. 7 $200
Adidas Ultra 4D Marvel Black Panther Oct. 7 $220
Adidas Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact Flx Oct. 7 $140
Reebok Answer IV Dynamic Blue / Ftwr White / Flash Red Oct. 7 $150
Women's Nike Air Force 1 University Blue Oct. 7 $125
Nike Dunk Low Argon Oct. 8 $130
Air Jordan 3 Archaeo Brown Oct. 8 $210
Social Status x Nike Penny 2 Oct. 13 $200
Women's Nike Air Force 1 High SE Malachite/Sail/Metallic Gold/Brown Basalt Oct. 13 $135
Women's Nike Air Force 1 High SE Sail/White/Metallic Gold/Blue Jay Oct. 13 $135
Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Sail/Metallic Gold/Black/Team Red Oct. 13 $120
Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Yellow Ochre/White/Team Orange/Sail Oct. 13 $120
Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Sail/White/Metallic Gold/Malachite Oct. 13 $120
Women's Nike Dunk High White/University Red/Black Oct. 14 $125
Reebok Women's Cardi B Club C V2 Vital Blue / Vital Blue / Vital Blue Oct. 14 $150
Reebok Women's Cardi B Club C V2 Ultima Purple / Ultima Purple / Ultima Purple Oct. 14 $120
Reebok Women's Cardi B Club C V2 Puzzled Purple / Puzzled Purple / Puzzled Purple Oct. 14 $120
Reebok Women's Cardi B Slides Ultima Purple / Ultima Purple / Ultima Purple Oct. 14 $75
Reebok Women's Cardi B Slides Puzzled Purple / Puzzled Purple / Puzzled Purple Oct. 14 $75
Reebok Women's Cardi B Slides Modern Beige / Modern Beige / Modern Beige Oct. 14 $75
Nike Dunk Low Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum Oct. 15 $160
Nike Dunk Low Retro Gym Red/White/University Gold/Gym Red Oct. 19 $110
Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Thank You, Wilson Oct. 21 $175
Nike Dunk Low Retro Blue Jay/University Gold/White/Blue Jay Oct. 25 $110

More From DraftKings Nation