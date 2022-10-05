Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless “Analog”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Despite ongoing issues with Kanye West, Adidas continues to drop Yeezy models, with the latest being the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless “Analog” releasing on the Adidas Confirmed app on Thursday for a retail price of $220.

While this shoe is releasing on Confirmed, it is not going to be a draw. Instead, those interesting in picking it up will have get ready to get in line similar to some of the drops on Yeezy Day this past August. From the Adidas Yeezy website:

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is a variation of the line’s popular dad shoe, the Yeezy Boost 700, which was first made available to the public in 2020. I’ve written about the 700 and 700 V2 in the past, but the only real similarity between this model and those is the shape and the midsole. The upper is considerably different, featuring the 700 branding in reflective material on a nylon upper.

This particular release is even further removed from the traditional 700 build, as it features a laceless construction that was previously seen on the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless “Phosphor” in June. For the “Analog,” the nylon upper is off-white with black accents and the midsole is white.

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN — with the MNVN said to mean minivan — may not be quite as hyped as other models in the Yeezy catalog, but they do still have a dedicated following. The OG colorway, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Orange”, released in February 2020 has the highest average sale price on StockX at $430 with a 55% price premium and 33% volatility. The previous model of this shoe to have a laceless construction, the aforementioned Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless “Phosphor”, currently has an average sale price of $189 on StockX with 7% volatility.

Best of luck to all going for this release!

