Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will drop their second Yeezy 700 this week, this time the Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” through the Adidas Confirmed app on Saturday for a retail price of $210 for adults.

New adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” pic.twitter.com/pTITQeWvGm — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 3, 2022

Unlike the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN I wrote about earlier this week, this is a draw release. The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

In comparison to the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is a bit different. As I’ve noted in the past, the 700 V3 is the first in the 700 line not to utilize Boost, instead featuring an EVA midsole. This colorway utilizes various shades of grey on the Adidas Primeknit upper with additional hits of white and black, along with a milky rubber cage overlay. The shoe also features a dark grey neoprene bootie and a light grey overlay on the toe. The outsole is a milky color with hits of orange as well.

The first colorway of this particular 700 variation, the Azael, first debuted in December 2019. The Alvah currently has the highest average sale price on StockX at $362 with a 28% price premium and 16% volatility. Most of the colorways appear to be selling for above retail average sale prices on StockX and given the fact we don’t know how many more Yeezy releases we can expect given the issues between Adidas and Kanye West, it’s fair to assume that this release is likely to sell out. Best of luck to anyone looking to pick up a pair!

Yeezy Boost 700 V3 “Fade Salt”: Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Yeezy 700 V3 "Fade Salt Oct. 8 $210

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.