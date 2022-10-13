DraftKings Marketplace Launches Daily Fantasy Membership Collection

The next DraftKings NFT Series is here in time for basketball! Sign up here now!

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, and there’s no shortage of storylines to follow. Can LeBron James and the Lakers bounce back? Will Golden State repeat? Can the Nets and 76ers put their frustrating ends to 2021-22 behind them? Will we finally see the Zion Williamson we’ve all been waiting for?

On top of the typical NBA chaos, DraftKings is celebrating the return of basketball with something special for both NFT and daily fantasy sports fans. DraftKings Marketplace has scheduled an NFT drop ahead of the season’s first games.

With the drop, players can purchase a Daily Fantasy Basketball Membership for 2022-23. Among the perks to be featured with the membership is a private tournament, which members have access to all season.

Here’s a full breakdown of the components of the drop:

Join the drop on Thursday, October 13, 2022, where 250 DFS Basketball Membership NFTs will be on sale for $399 each.

The DFS Basketball NFT will have utility throughout the 2022-23 NBA season and grant holders DFS-specific benefits for NBA, including public contest tickets and private contests tickets, plus surprises throughout the season.

As a holder of the DFS Basketball Membership NFT, you’re granted utility throughout the 2022-23 season.

There will be a preferred access period from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET on the day of the drop where Primetime Series Reward holders will be eligible for a 10% rebate. Holders of any of the following Primetime Series “Reward” NFT will be eligible for the rebate: Reward TourneyToons: Kings of the Tourney, Reward GolfGuys: Hats Off Victory, Court Vision Reward Day vs. Night, Grass Court Passes Reward: Seventh for the Serbian, Rec League All-Stars Reward: Hollywood Hardballers, Pixel Playmakers Reward: Leveled Up (collectively, “Reward NFTs”). The snapshot to hold any of these reward NFTs will be 5 p.m. ET on October, 11 2022. There will be a purchase limit of one per account during preferred access.

Below are some of the perks of the membership:

Monthly minimum of $15 of tickets to public DFS contests.

Surprise bonus contest entries on Daily Fantasy Promotion days.

Access to a private “Holders Only” Tournament paying out a total of $30K in value.

Crown bonuses tied to your favorite players scoring big point totals.

Every Wednesday throughout the season, there will be a $1,000 qualifying contest paying out a seat to the King of the Basket Tournament final in June (valued at $500) and an additional $500 in cash that will be paid out.

As an added bonus, we will also provide an NFT version of your seat at the final, where you will be able to buy and sell it on the secondary market.

Also, don’t miss out on these exciting crown rewards when you pick up a rare edition number.

Pick up an edition number divisible by “25” (25, 50, 75, 100, 125, 150…) and receive an instant 100K crown bonus (snapshot will on Wednesday, October, 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET).

Pick up any of the following edition numbers — 5, 15, 55, 105, 205 — and be eligible for the 50-point crown bonus: Receive 25K crowns every time a player scores 50 or more points this regular season.

Pick up any of the following edition numbers (6, 16, 66, 106, 206) and be eligible for the 60-point crown bonus: Receive 250K crowns every time a player scores 60 or more points this regular season.

Snapshot time for both the 50-point and 60-point crown bonuses will be the last Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply, see marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

