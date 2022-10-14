Nike Dunk Low “Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

As I’ve written about in the past, the Nike Dunk low is one of the most versatile and wearble sneakers of all-time. Nike is taking it a step further with its next drop of this classic by outfitting in a colorway that is sure to go along with anything in your wardrobe. The Nike Dunk Low “Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum” is set to release on Saturday for a retail price of $160.

The Nike Dunk Low returns tailed to match your grey suit in Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum, releasing Saturday, October 15.

—> https://t.co/fYKVYtvFG0 #ad pic.twitter.com/r6o19u1euL — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) October 13, 2022

Despite regular drops and restocks in a variety of colors, the Dunk remains one of Nike’s most popular models of the moment. The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” has become a staple for many, perhaps akin to the Converse All-Star, thanks to increased availability of late.

The Panda has become near ubiquitous thanks to a color palette that goes well with almost anything. Nike is looking to strike a similar nerve with this “Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum” colorway, intended to pair well from suits to shorts. The upper almost has something of a Nike Mag-like look, in my opinion, to it thanks to its multiple shades of grey in leather and suede with a splash of white thanks to the Swoosh and small hits of blue at various points. The shoe also features a nylon liner for increased comfort as well as round leather laces and a translucent outsole for something of a more premium look, which may help explain the extra cost for this release compared to a normal Nike Dunk Low.

Despite seemingly being a relatively subdued colorway, this is still a model likely to sell out. While some Nike Dunk Lows do well on the secondary market, I would imagine this colorway is unlikely to sell for too much above retail price. This is more likely to be a pair for people who want to rock rather than resell. Either way, the good news is, if you miss out on this release there is another Nike Dunk Low drop next week in a special Florida A&M University colorway. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair to add to their collection!

