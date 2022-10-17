Report: Harrison Ford to join MCU as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order

Marvel has reportedly turned to a familiar face to take over the role of Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross following the death of William Hurt earlier this year.

The Hollywood Reporter says it has confirmed that Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford will assume the role of Ross in the fourth Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order.

Ford will star opposite Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson was bestowed the iconic shield by Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame and fully took up the mantle of Captain America in the finale of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America 4, set to be released in 2024, will be directed by Julius Onah and is also expected to see Tim Blake Nelson reprise the role of Dr. Samuel Sterns from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Ford, of course, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises, having starred in the iconic roles of Han Solo in the Star Wars films and Indiana Jones in the series of the same name. It will be interesting to see what he will bring to the role of Ross, who Hurt first portrayed in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and reprised in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as well as 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.