Air Jordan 2 Low: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Are you ready for more Air Jordan 2 collabs? Jordan Brand is back with a trio of Air Jordan 2 low collaborations set to release on Friday, Oct. 21 for $200 each.

It's a great week to be an Air Jordan 2 Low fan



Three collab AJ2 Lows drop this Friday:

Two18

Shelflife

Titan 22



We’ve seen quite a few Air Jordan 2 collabs of late, including from Off-White in two low colorways, Union in two mid colorways, Nina Chanel Abney had multiple colorways and we also saw one-offs from A Ma Maniére and J Balvin. Jordan Brand has made a major effort over the past few years to raise the profile of the Air Jordan 2, one of the most overlooked models in the brand’s history sandwiched between two of the most popular models in the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3.

Each of the lows is a collaboration with a different sneaker boutique. The Air Jordan 2 low Two 18 is a collaboration with Detroit’s Two 18 boutique. This model features an upper featuring multiple shades of brown in suede and leather along with blue and red piping and an outsole with goes from clear to brown, which Nike says is a nod to the Flint water crisis. There are Motor City callouts throughout, including the insole, which features a map of the Detroit metro area.

The Air Jordan 2 low Shelflife is a collab with what Nike calls South Africa’s leading sneaker and streetwear store. The upper again features a suede and leather upper in white with hits of bone as well orange on the Air Jordan “Wings” logo on the tongue and on the heel portion of the outsole. The back of the tongues each also have labels, with one saying “Team” and the other saying “Only.” On this model, the insole pays tribute to Shelflife’s graffiti and street art origins.

Finally, Manilla’s TITAN is behind the third Air Jordan 2 low, this one in women’s sizing. TITAN previously collaborated on the Air Jordan XXIII and the Air Jordan XXXV. According to Nike, this collab bridges past, present and future, with the design paying tribute to the 1954 Filipino national team. This model is slightly different with an upper featuring white suede and leather, green corduroy as well as hits of a blueish green and orange. Nike says the color palette evokes the 1950s and the Philippines’ bronze-medal finish. The TITAN collab also features a speckled midsole and a white, light brown and orange outsole.

The SNKRS app also notes that all three collabs will have special shoe boxes tied to the collaborator’s hometown. Each collaboration will have its own individual apparel collection as well.

Best of luck to anyone looking to pick up one or more of these collabs!

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.