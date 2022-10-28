Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand is back with another retro of the Air Jordan 4, and it calls back to one of the model’s most famous colorways.

The Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" is dropping in exactly a week. Is it a COP or PASS for you? pic.twitter.com/9iRq2pDpGi — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 22, 2022

As I’ve written about before, the Air Jordan 4 was the second Air Jordan model drawn up by the GOAT, Tinker Hatfield. MJ wore the shoes during the 1988-89 season, including for his game-winning shot over Cleveland’s Craig Ehlo in the first round of the 1989 playoffs. The shoes also entered the pop culture lexicon in an appearance in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” with Lee also appearing with Jordan in Nike ads as Mars Blackmon.

Saturday’s release draws from the OG “White Cement” colorway. It features a similar white leather upper, with white netting and cement grey speckled hits on the midsole, wings and the heel tab. The major difference here is that where the OG colorway had black hits, this model features midnight navy, which Jordan Brand calls an “autumnal update.” It also features the Jumpman on the heel tab rather than the OG Nike Air branding, as is standard on most non-OG colorway retros these days.

The shoe will release in full family sizing on SNKRS with prices ranging from $210 for mens sizing down to $70 for toddlers.

The “White Cement” model. last released in 2016, currently has an average sale price of $596 on StockX, which represents a 190% price premium with 10% volatility. We’ve seen several Air Jordan 4 releases this year, with the “Military Black” colorway, modeled on the OG “Military Blue,” seeing an average sale price of $338 on StockX — a 60% price premium with 23% volatility. The “Infrared” colorway has faired slightly worse, with an average sale price of $254 for a 22% price premium with 5% volatility.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 4 Midnight Navy Oct. 29 $210

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.