How Bettors Won Over $100,000 with Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook

How a Bettor Turned $5 Into $17,428 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a strong finish to the weekend, nailing all four picks for a big payout on an NBA First FG parlay. The bettor turned $5 into $17,428.2 with a Parlay Bet.
The bettor made the following four-leg NBA Parlay Bet at +348462 odds:
- Jayson Tatum first FG
- Donovan Mitchell first FG
- Draymond Green first FG
- Cam Johnson first FG
How a bettor turned $10 into $47,673.02 with an 8-leg parlay loaded with upsets at DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day on Sunday after picking winners on a Sunday afternoon slate loaded with upsets. The bettor turned a $10 bet on an eight-leg moneyline parlay into $47,673.02.
Here’s what was included in the wager:
How a bettor turned a $10 free bet into $10,000 with a Giants-Packers Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day courtesy of a free bet on the Giants-Packers game in London early Sunday morning. The bettor used a $10 free bet on a seven-leg Same Game Parlay that paid out $10,000.
Here’s what was included in the wager:
- New York Giants ML
- Total Points - Over 41.5
- Daniel Bellinger anytime TD
- Allen Lazard anytime TD
- Saquon Barkley anytime TD
- Aaron Jones alternate rushing yards 45+
- Darius Slayton over 49.5 receiving yards
How this bettor turned $25 into $32,535 with Chiefs-Bucs Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor turned a huge profit on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The bettor placed a Same-Game Parlay on DKSB for Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a parlay crafted around anytime TD props and the bettor turned $25 into over $32,000 at +100000 odds and a 30% profit boost. Below is a recap of the bet:
- Travis Kelce anytime TD
- Leonard Fournette anytime TD
- Jody Fortson anytime TD
- Noah Gray anytime TD
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire anytime TD
How this bettor turned $2.50 into $1,002.50 with Patriots-Ravens Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a huge hit on Sunday afternoon with a Same Game Parlay constructed in the game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. It was centered around a handful of TD props and the Ravens winning the game 37-26 for the ML hit. The bettor turned $2.50 into just over $1,000 at +40000 odds. Let’s take a look at the details below:
- Lamar Jackson anytime TD
- Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD
- Ravens moneyline
- Mark Andrews 1st TD
- Damien Harris anytime TD
How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $15,010 With a Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night Monday that netted a profit of $15,000. Targeting the Seahawks-Broncos game, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:
- 1st Touchdown Scorer - Will Dissly
- Broncos Total Points Under 20.5
- Melvin Gordon III Alternate Rushing Yards 55+
- Jerry Jeudy Alternate Receiving Yards 85+
- Will Dissly Alternate Receiving Yards 36+
How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $8,010 With a Chiefs-Cardinals Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $8,000. Targeting Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:
- Patrick Mahomes 300+ Passing Yards
- JuJu Smith-Schuster 55+ Receiving Yards
- James Conner Anytime TD Scorer
- Chiefs -6.5
- Zach Ertz Anytime TD Scorer
- Marquise Brown Anytime TD Scorer
- Mecole Hardman Anytime TD Scorer
How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $23,000 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Tuesday, nailing all four picks for a big payout. By combining a 25% profit boost, the bettor turned $10 into $23,622.50 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The bettor made the following four-leg MLB Parlay Bet at +188900 odds:
- Trea Turner Over 0.5 stolen bases
- Garrett Mitchell Over 0.5 stolen bases
- Jake McCarthy Over 0.5 stolen bases
- Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 stolen bases
How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $1,810 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Monday, correctly picking three home run bets in the Yankees-Angels game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $1,810 off a $10 bet.
The parlay included:
- Shohei Ohtani to hit a HR
- Anthony Rizzo to hit a HR
- Luis Rengifo to hit a HR
How a Bettor Turned $5 Into $3,155 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Tuesday, correctly picking nine different bets in the Yankees-Mets game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $3,155 off a $5 bet.
The parlay included:
- Frankie Montas Hits Allowed 4+
- Aaron Judge Stolen Bases 1+
- Yankees Total Runs Over 2.5
- Player to Get a Hit - Gleyber Torres
- Player to Get a Hit - Starling Marte
- Yankees run line -1.5
- Total Runs Under 9.5
- Player to Get a Hit - Aaron Judge
- Player to Get a Hit - Pete Alonso
How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $1,300 With an NFL Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
The NFL is officially back, and a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in on the Week 1 Sunday NFL action with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook. Focusing on the New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans game, the bettor turned $20 into $1,320 by making the following picks at +6500 odds:
- Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer
- Sterling Shepard Anytime TD Scorer
- NY Giants moneyline
- Under 43.5 Total Points
How a Bettor Turned $25 Into Over $11,500 With a 12-Leg Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this Wednesday, correctly picking 12 different MLB bets for a payout of $11,587.32 off of just a $25 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The parlay included:
- TOR Blue Jays ML (won 6-1 vs Orioles)
- SEA Mariners ML (won 11-7 at Angels)
- SD Padres ML (won 10-3 at Marlins)
- BOS Red Sox @ PIT Pirates Over 8 (8-3 Red Sox)
- TB Rays +1.5 (lost 8-7 at Yankees, but covered the run line)
- CLE Guardians ML (won 8-4 vs Tigers)
- NY Mets ML (won 9-7 at Braves)
- STL Cardinals ML (won 5-1 vs Rockies)
- OAK Athletics @ TEX Rangers Over 8.5 (won 7-2 at Rangers)
- HOU Astros ML (won 3-2 at White Sox)
- LA Dodgers ML (won 2-1 at Brewers)
- ARI Diamondbacks +1.5 (won 3-2 at Giants)
How a Bettor Turned $7 Into Over $16,000 With a 14-Leg Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this past Friday, correctly picking 14 different MLB Moneyline bets for a payout of $16,278.72 off of just a $7.12 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The bettor made the following picks at +228533 odds:
- Padres Moneyline (won 10-5)
- Guardians Moneyline (won 8-0)
- Red Sox Moneyline (won 3-2)
- Phillies Moneyline (won 2-1)
- White Sox Moneyline (won 2-0)
- Mariners Moneyline (won 6-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline (won 8-3)
- Astros Moneyline (won 7-5)
- Cardinals Moneyline (won 3-1)
- Rockies Moneyline (won 5-3)
- Twins Moneyline (won 4-0)
- Giants Moneyline (won 5-3)
- Braves Moneyline (won 4-3)
- Orioles Moneyline (won 10-3)
How a Bettor Turned $25 Into $6,200 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Monday, nailing all five picks for a big payout. Focusing on the New York Mets at San Diego Padres game, the bettor turned $25 into $6,200 with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The bettor made the following picks at +24700 odds:
- Eduardo Escobar to get a hit
- Mark Canha to get a hit
- Francisco Lindor to get a hit
- 1+ Francisco Lindor stolen bases
- 1+ Starling Marte stolen bases
How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $10,050 With a UFC Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $10,000. Targeting the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, the bettor placed a $50 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:
- Over 3.5 Rounds
- Jiri Prochazka Moneyline
- Exact Method of Victory - Submission