Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of November

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of November.

By Andy Silva

November gets off to a fast start with restocks of the men’s and women’s Nike Dunk High and Low Pandas on November 4. That same day, Nike and Social Status will drop the second colorway in their Air Penny 2 collab, while Reebok and trading card company Panini will collaborate on three colorways of the Reebok Question — two mid and one low. That is a crowded day, because New Balance will also drop its Made in USA 990v6 in men’s and women’s sizing.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

Sneaker Release Schedule for November

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Air Force 1 High Wolf Grey Nov. 1 $160
Adidas Trae Young 2.0 Nov. 1 $140
New Balance BB550 White with gum Nov. 1 $120
New Balance BB550 Natural indigo with sea salt and white Nov. 1 $120
New Balance BB550 Black with white Nov. 1 $110
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Nov. 2 $120
Nike Air Force 1 NOLA Nov. 2 $150
Nike Dunk High Retro Premium Pecan/Worn Blue/Off Noir/Sail Nov. 2 $135
Women's Nike Dunk Low White/White/Sail Nov. 2 $120
Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Summit White Nov. 3 $130
Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month Nov. 3 $150
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Nov. 3 $135
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low SE Nov. 3 $120
Social Status x Nike Penny 2 Nov. 4 $200
Nike Dunk Low Retro White/White/Black Nov. 4 $110
Nike Dunk High Retro White/Total Orange/Black Nov. 4 $125
Women's Nike Dunk Low White/White/Black Nov. 4 $110
Women's Nike Dunk High White/University Red/Black Nov. 4 $125
Women's Nike Dunk High Cinnabar Nov. 4 $150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh Nov. 4 $140
Panini x Reebok Question Low Classic Cobalt / Collegiate Navy / Ftwr White Nov. 4 $140
Panini x Reebok Question Mid Core Black / Pure Grey 6 / Silver Met. Nov. 4 $170
Panini x Reebok Question Mid Ftwr White / Classic Cobalt / Core Black Nov. 4 $170
Women's New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Grey Nov. 4 $200
New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Grey Nov. 4 $200
Reebok x Maharishi LT Court Shoes Nov. 7 $120
Air Jordan 1 Low Flax and Oil Green Nov. 8 $170
Nike Air Kukini Paint Splatter Nov. 8 $125
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Halloween Nov. 8 $150
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Black/Light Smoke Grey/White Nov. 8 $150
Women's Nike Air Force 1 Light Bone and Sail Nov. 9 $120
Women's Nike Air More Uptempo Dark Russet Nov. 9 $180
Nike Dunk Low Retro Gym Red/White/University Gold/Gym Red Nov. 9 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Gorge Green Nov. 10 $120
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Military Brown and Legion Green Nov. 10 $225
Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Black Nov. 10 $230
Nike Nike Dunk High RetroLight Smoke Grey/Light Smoke Grey/Summit White/Photon Dust Nov. 10 $135
Nike Dunk High Retro Black/University Gold/Summit White/Safety Orange Nov. 10 $135
Women's Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy Nov. 11 $225
Reebok Hurrikaze II Nov. 11 $120
Air Jordan 12 Eastside Golf Nov. 12 $200
Air Jordan 1 Low Eastside Golf Nov. 12 $130
Nike Air Force 1 Houston Nov. 12 $150
Air Jordan 1 High "Lost & Found" Nov. 19 $180
New Balance Made in USA 990v2 White with blue Nov. 23 $195
New Balance Made in USA 990v3 White with blue Nov. 23 $200

