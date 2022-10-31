Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of November

November gets off to a fast start with restocks of the men’s and women’s Nike Dunk High and Low Pandas on November 4. That same day, Nike and Social Status will drop the second colorway in their Air Penny 2 collab, while Reebok and trading card company Panini will collaborate on three colorways of the Reebok Question — two mid and one low. That is a crowded day, because New Balance will also drop its Made in USA 990v6 in men’s and women’s sizing.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

