DraftKings Reignmakers UFC: How to get on the Heatwave Whitelist

Looking to get one of the UFC 281 Event Packs? Be sure to get on the Heatwave Whitelist to get early access.

By DK Playbook Updated

Reignmakers UFC is presenting holders of Heatwave fighter cards with yet another perk! Following the Octagon Pass addition — which will work in similar fashion to the NFLPA “Field Passes” in providing utility to their holders — owners of Heatwave fighter cards are about to be added to the Heatwave Whitelist.

What’s the Heatwave Whitelist?

Those featured on the list will receive advanced access to purchase UFC 281 Event Packs.

The drop for UFC 281 Event Packs will be open to the public at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 5. However, those featured on the Heatwave Whitelist will get priority access to purchase a UFC 281 Event Pack starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 5.

How many packs will be in the UFC 281 drop?

There are only 2,100 packs available for the event.

Who’s available in the UFC 281 drop?

Here’s the full list of Reignakers UFC fighter cards available in the UFC 281 drop:

UFC 281 Fighters

Fighter
Fighter
Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira
Carla Esparza
Zhang Weili
Dustin Poirier
Michael Chandler
Frankie Edgar
Chris Gutierrez
Daniel Hooker
Claudio Puelles
Brad Riddell
Renato Carneiro
Dominick Reyes
Ryan Spann
Erin Blanchfield
Molly McCann
Andre Petroski
Wellington Turman
Matt Frevola
Ottman Azaitar
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Silvana Juarez
Michael Trizano
Seungwoo Choi
Julio Arce
Montel Jackson
Carlos Ulberg
Nicolae Negumereanu

How do I get on the Heatwave Whitelist?

All you need is one Heatwave player card — one spot on the Heatwave Whitelist per user. The snapshot for Heatwave holders will take place on Friday, November 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Packs are available in the DraftKings Marketplace. There are also Heatwave player cards available on the secondary market.

Here’s the full Heatwave checklist:

Heatwave Checklist

Fighter
Fighter
Magomed Ankalaev
Diego Ferreira
Kai-Kara France
Drakkar Klose
Derrick Lewis
Brandon Moreno
Rose Namajunas
Amanda Nunes
Sergei Pavlovich
Julianna Peña
Dustin Poirier
Jiri Prochazka
Anthony Smith
Aljamain Sterling
Petr Yan
Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier
Max Holloway
Jon Jones
Conor McGregor
Stipe Miocic
Pedro Munhoz
Lauren Murphy
Sean O'Malley
Charles Oliveira
Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland
Miesha Tate
Alexander Volkanovski
Zhang Weili
Kamaru Usman
Paddy Pimblett
Khamzat Chimaev
Francis Ngannou
Leon Edwards
Josè Aldo
Merab Dvalishvili
Paulo Costa
Luke Rockhold
Marcin Tybura
Alexandr Romanov
Tai Tuivasa
Valentina Shevchenko
Carla Esparza
Jorge Masvidal
Islam Makhachev
TJ Dillashaw
Colby Covington
Robert Whittaker
Glover Teixeira

