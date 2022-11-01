DraftKings Reignmakers UFC: How to get on the Heatwave Whitelist

Reignmakers UFC is presenting holders of Heatwave fighter cards with yet another perk! Following the Octagon Pass addition — which will work in similar fashion to the NFLPA “Field Passes” in providing utility to their holders — owners of Heatwave fighter cards are about to be added to the Heatwave Whitelist.

What’s the Heatwave Whitelist?

Those featured on the list will receive advanced access to purchase UFC 281 Event Packs.

The drop for UFC 281 Event Packs will be open to the public at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 5. However, those featured on the Heatwave Whitelist will get priority access to purchase a UFC 281 Event Pack starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 5.

How many packs will be in the UFC 281 drop?

There are only 2,100 packs available for the event.

Who’s available in the UFC 281 drop?

Here’s the full list of Reignakers UFC fighter cards available in the UFC 281 drop:

UFC 281 Fighters Fighter Fighter Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira Carla Esparza Zhang Weili Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler Frankie Edgar Chris Gutierrez Daniel Hooker Claudio Puelles Brad Riddell Renato Carneiro Dominick Reyes Ryan Spann Erin Blanchfield Molly McCann Andre Petroski Wellington Turman Matt Frevola Ottman Azaitar Karolina Kowalkiewicz Silvana Juarez Michael Trizano Seungwoo Choi Julio Arce Montel Jackson Carlos Ulberg Nicolae Negumereanu

How do I get on the Heatwave Whitelist?

All you need is one Heatwave player card — one spot on the Heatwave Whitelist per user. The snapshot for Heatwave holders will take place on Friday, November 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Packs are available in the DraftKings Marketplace. There are also Heatwave player cards available on the secondary market.

Here’s the full Heatwave checklist:

Heatwave Checklist Fighter Fighter Magomed Ankalaev Diego Ferreira Kai-Kara France Drakkar Klose Derrick Lewis Brandon Moreno Rose Namajunas Amanda Nunes Sergei Pavlovich Julianna Peña Dustin Poirier Jiri Prochazka Anthony Smith Aljamain Sterling Petr Yan Israel Adesanya Jared Cannonier Max Holloway Jon Jones Conor McGregor Stipe Miocic Pedro Munhoz Lauren Murphy Sean O'Malley Charles Oliveira Alex Pereira Sean Strickland Miesha Tate Alexander Volkanovski Zhang Weili Kamaru Usman Paddy Pimblett Khamzat Chimaev Francis Ngannou Leon Edwards Josè Aldo Merab Dvalishvili Paulo Costa Luke Rockhold Marcin Tybura Alexandr Romanov Tai Tuivasa Valentina Shevchenko Carla Esparza Jorge Masvidal Islam Makhachev TJ Dillashaw Colby Covington Robert Whittaker Glover Teixeira

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers UFC conversation on Twitter.

