Panini x Reebok Question: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 trading cards have been having a moment. Sneakers have also been having a moment and the two passions for many sports fans will come together as Panini teams up with Reebok to collab on three pairs of the Reebok Question set to release on Friday.

Panini x Reebok Question Collection Releases November 4th ✅ https://t.co/MUyukbgrn7 pic.twitter.com/mXQYCGqfRW — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) October 4, 2022

At this point, it may be fair to say that the Question in all of its colorways and permutations may be the signature Reebok sneaker. It’s seen more releases than almost any other shoe in the brand’s catalog and it is perhaps the model the general public most associates with the Vector. The Reebok Question also has several pairs currently selling for above retail on StockX, further cementing its place atop the Reebok hierarchy.

Iverson came out of Georgetown as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and spurned Nike to sign with Reebok, becoming perhaps the greatest player to ever sign with the brand. Iverson initially signed to a 10-year, $50 million deal and would eventually sign a lifetime contract with the brand. And while it was a lot of money, there’s no denying the Question is a seminal design from the 1990s and Iverson lived up to the hype, especially in his early years in Philadelphia.

After all, this was the shoe Iverson wore when crossing up the GOAT during his rookie season.

Iverson wore the famed “Blue Toe” colorway that night, with a white leather upper and pearlized blue toe cap. The toe cap was perhaps the signature element of the Question, appearing in multiple colors and materials.

Friday’s release takes the familiar silhouette of the Question and dresses it in Panini characteristics. Prizm is considered the best of the best in Panini’s line, as thus is often among the most valuable and in-demand. Panini has a variety of licenses, including the NBA, NFL, FIFA, colleges, WWE, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Disney. Panini also had a notable endorsement deal with the late Kobe Bryant, who grew up with the Panini product in Italy.

The Question Low, which will be the “Rookie Signature Prizm,” takes inspiration from the trading card company’s rookie cards. It will feature a cobalt blue upper with navy blue midsole and suede blue toe plus it will also feature a special rookie hang tag. The Question Mid “Tiger Prizm” features a white leather upper with a blue tiger print mudguard, said to represent one of Panini’s rarest parallels with what Reebok calls “a luxe touch worthy of an MVP.” Finally, the “Black Pulsar Prizm” Question Mid will be the most limited of the trio at just 2,350 individually numbered pairs honoring Iverson’s 23.5 points per game as a rookie. It will feature a black upper with a holographic upper that nods to a “legendary trading card” as well as a black suede mudguard and toe and a grey midsole.

All three pairs feature the Panini logo on the tongue, as well as combined Reebok and Prizm branding on the back heel logo and combined Reebok and Panini branding on the translucent outsoles on each pair. All three pairs also have “Allen Iverson G” in the circle logo on heel where his number 3 usually resides.

So whether you love Iverson, his sneakers, trading cards or all three, this will likely be a popular drop, perhaps one of Reebok’s biggest of this nascent holiday season (yes, I said it, we’re in the holiday season). Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

