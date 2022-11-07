LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low ‘Fruity Pebbles’: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The Nike Dunk Low continues to be one of the Swoosh’s most popular legacy silhouettes — as evidenced in part by the many, many restocks of the Nike Dunk Low “Panda.” Tuesday, however, will see the release of a unique edition of the legendary sneaker — a Dunk Low with both LeBron James and Fruity Pebbles branding. Yes, that Fruity Pebbles.

I’ve written about the Dunk several times before, but this isn’t your traditional Dunk. This tells a bit more of a story. This drop highlights LeBron James’ connection to his favorite cereal, Fruity Pebbles, and that is seen throughout. This is not the first time a LeBron sneaker has paid homage to the legendary breakfast treat, as models such as the LeBron 4, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 19 have featured allusions to the cereal. But, this shoe may go the farthest in embracing its cereal connection.

The colorway features a white leather upper, with hits of red and orange along with a blue Swoosh and back tab with the LeBron logo instead of the customary “Nike.” Then there are the shoelaces and the insoles which both feature graphics of the cereal, making for the most unique laces I’ve ever seen. Nike takes it a step further with what it calls “Milk White” accents, such as the translucent outsole.

To me the Jackie Robinson Dunk Low from this past summer was by far the top Dunk of the year — and honestly a contender for sneaker of the year — but this Fruity Pebbles Dunk may be the most fun. It’s so unique that it hits multiple fandoms — LeBron fans, Dunk fans and Fruity Pebbles fans. It’s just one of those sneakers that you will see on the streets and will make heads turn. It’s low-key one of my favorite sneakers I’ve written about this year.

Given all that, this should be a fairly popular drop. This unique edition will drop on Tuesday with a retail price of $120. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.