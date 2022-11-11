DraftKings Marketplace Public API is LIVE NOW

DraftKings Marketplace has built a public API to provide key information about select transactions that occur in the marketplace. As of 6 p.m. ET on Friday, November 11, the API is live!

Check out this DraftKings Marketplace pdf for ingestion instructions.

What to Know About DraftKings’ API

The “transaction feed” will be backfilled to include historical transactions since inception (August 8, 2021).

Key details about each transaction will be included, along with the merchandise/item, such as the item’s collection name and all relevant attribute values. Consumers will be able to parse the data by collection attributes and analyze trends across attributes, like rarity tier.

Here is the list of transactions that will be included in the public API, along with the data returned with each result set:

API Transactions Transaction Type Summary Result Set - Item Type Result Set - Data Return Transaction Type Summary Result Set - Item Type Result Set - Data Return Sale Primary (Drops) + Secondary Sales Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Buyer Username, Buyer User Key, Sale Price, Tx time Pack Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Buyer Username, Buyer User Key, Sale Price, Tx time Listing User lists an item for sale Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Buyer Username, Buyer User Key, List Price, Tx time Pack Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Buyer Username, Buyer User Key, List Price, Tx time Prize Won via Contest Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Pack Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Won Won via Auction Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Pack Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Reward Airdrops from DraftKings to user Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Pack Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Winner Username, Winner User Key, Tx time Pack Reveal Pack-Open and Pack-Award Collectible (Pack-Award) Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Owner Username, Owner User Key, Pack Name, Tx time Pack We will include a record for the pack reveal itself. Pack-Open Item Info: PackName, ThumbnailURL, Edition QTY, Pack Key, Pack Edition Key, # of items in pack, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Owner Username, Owner User Key, Tx time Withdraw Withdrawn from DraftKings-Wallet to non-custodial wallet-address Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Owner Username, Owner User Key, Tx time, Recipient Wallet-Address Deposit Deposited NFT from non-custodial wallet-address to DraftKings-Wallet Collectible Item Info: CollectibleName, ThumbnailURL, Edition #, Edition QTY, Collectible Key, Collection Key, Collection Name, Supplier Key, Supplier Name, all Attribute Values Tx Info: Owner Username, Owner User Key, Tx time, Originating Wallet-Address

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

