Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

There’s no denying it — the Air Jordan 11 is on the Mount Rushmore of sneakers. Personally, I think it is the greatest sneaker of all-time. Tinker Hatfield agrees that it’s his favorite design of his storied career. Jordan Brand will be dropping a Women’s lifestyle model on Friday which will surely turn some heads.

With sizes for the whole family, the Air Jordan 11 ‘Midnight Navy’ colorway joins one of basketball's most sacred lineages. Inspired by the 2016 Heiress silhouette, it includes a suede upper, velvet mudguard, and metallic accents. Don't drop the ball—get notified. — Jordan (@Jumpman23) November 4, 2022

Jordan Brand has a holiday tradition of releasing the Air Jordan 11 in December every year. The Space Jams. The Concords. The Breds. The Cool Greys. All of these legendary colorways of this legendary sneaker have dropped of late in December to help Jordan Brand close out the year strong. However, Jordan Brand has also released some Women’s/Kids colorways in the Air Jordan 11 to help close out the year as well, such as the Metallic Silver, the Animal Instinct, the grade school Heiress Black Stingray and the grade school Heiress Night Maroon. This Midnight Navy women’s release is definitely reminiscent of those previous November releases.

Unlike the OG Air Jordan 11, this Midnight Navy colorway does not feature a Cordura mesh upper with a patent leather mudguard. Instead, it features a suede upper with a velvet mudguard both in that Midnight Navy tone, but like the other Air Jordan 11 colorways it does feature a translucent outsole (again in Midnight Navy) paired in this colorway with a white midsole. In fact, this model looks very similar to the rare Derek Jeter-themed Air Jordan 11s from 2017. Similar to the Heiress models and the Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” from 2020, this model also features a metallic silver Jumpman logo with a silver 23 logo on the back.

This model will release in Women’s, grade school, preschool, toddler and infant sizes. This could be another women’s Air Jordan retro model that many guys make a run at, but let’s not forget the annual December Air Jordan 11 drop forthcoming, this year in a White/Cherry colorway (seriously, why not the All-Star Columbia blue?). So it’s hard to tell how intense the interest in these will be — although Nike is going the extra mile with its storytelling on SNKRS. However, it's fair to say that any Air Jordan 11 that drops is going to be popular, so best of luck to any looking to pick up a pair!

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.