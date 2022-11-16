A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére have collaborated in the past on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. Can you guess which model they’re collaborating on this time? That’s right, the Air Jordan 4! And this one is a beaut.

I’ve written about the Air Jordan 4 plenty of times before, but as always with a collab from a James Whitner boutique, this release had a story to tell. The brand noted on its website that “the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4 draws on the promise of youth to be the catalysts for change, standing up in the face of adversity and divisiveness.” Given its proximity to the midterm elections, A Ma Maniére gave two ways to have a chance to purchase this release, as seen in a Twitter thread below:

Of course, at this point, you’ve missed the opportunity to provide a video highlighting an issue important to you. The good news, however, is that you can still buy a pair, as they release on Thursday on the A Ma Maniére website for $225.

This release on the always popular Air Jordan 4 looks to have premium materials and will feature similar color tones as A Ma Maniére’s previous Jordan collabs. This drop will utilize a Violet Ore upper with Violet Ore wings, a cream midsole with hits of black, a black heel tab featuring the OG “Nike Air” branding, a silver button on the lateral side of each shoe and a quilted interior. The shoes will also feature alternating Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére branding on the tongues.

All three of the previous Jordan Brand x A Ma Maniére collabs are selling for well above retail on Stock X, with the Air Jordan 3 collab currently sitting at an average sale price of $612, which is a 313% price premium, and volatility sitting at 15%. So, if you strike out on release day, be prepared to go above retail on the aftermarket.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

UPDATE: The will A Ma Maniére X Air Jordan 4 also drop on the SNKRS app on November 23.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price A Ma Maniére X Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore" Nov. 17 $225 A Ma Maniére X Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore" Nov. 23 $225

