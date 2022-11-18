Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

There have been a lot of sneakers released in 2022. There have been a lot of great sneakers released in 2022. But, for many, the Sneaker of the Year will release on Saturday — the sneaker some have been waiting for, literally for years in some cases. Albeit with a bit of a twist. On Saturday, the Air Jordan 1 Chicago returns with the “Lost and Found.”

Sneaker of the Year?



Cop the Air Jordan 1 ‘Lost and Found’ at Champs Sports on 11/19 #WeKnowGame pic.twitter.com/uqTVC1FS7u — Champs Sports (@champssports) November 14, 2022

Of course, I’ve written about the Air Jordan 1 in the past. Aside from the “Banned” Black/Red colorway, the Chicago colorway might be the most famous colorway of the Air Jordan 1. This colorway was last released in 2015, driving up interest in this year’s release to a fever pitch. Luckily, this drop reportedly will feature the most stock ever produced on an Air Jordan 1, as evidenced by the fact there was a shock drop on the SNKRS app earlier in the month to the Air Jordan 1 uber fans who taken at least 20 L’s in the past on the app. Shock drops are usually a good sign that supply will be plentiful, but in this instance, demand will also be VERY plentiful.

In terms of this release, as I noted above, it is the classic Chicago 1 but with a twist. That twist is the storytelling Jordan Brand is undertaking on this release. The story behind this model is that this model was “found” in the back room of an old mom and pop shop (we can leave for another day what Nike has done to mom and pop shops in the name of their direct-to-consumer efforts in the past few years). As a result, this drop will feature several elements to add to the story. Right out of the box is ... the box. The box will feature a mismatched top in orange with the classic Jordan 1 black and red bottom. Adhered to the box will be a yellow “sale” sticker” over a stickered price of $64.99. Inside the box, the story continues with a “handwritten” sales slip from the mom and pop shop and in lieu of tissue paper wlll be what appears to be old newspaper circulars advertising the Air Jordan 1.

Then we get to the shoe itself. The most notable nod to the story this release is telling is the cracked leather accents — white on the toe, black on the back. The midsole will be an aged sail color and the red outsole will also have slight discoloring, further selling the story that these are an OG pair found in the back of a store. It should be noted that the red panels and the black swoosh appear to be unaged. From a distance, these will likely appear to be like any other Air Jordan 1 Chicago, but up close these new story details help set these apart.

For me, this is an easy Sneaker of the Year. Forget the collabs — some of which have been great, and which I own — and the other retros. this is the one we’ve been waiting for. Demand will be fierce, but let’s hope that anyone who wants a pair will be able to get a pair. Best of luck to those looking to pick up a pair!

