Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon due to fumbling issues

The Denver Broncos have cut running back Melvin Gordon, per Ian Rapoport. Gordon couldn’t get over his fumbling issues, with a fumble near the goal line in Week 11 the likely last straw.

Gordon also was vocal about his lack of playing time at points in the season, which couldn’t have helped perceptions when he would then go out and drop a pass or fumble, which happened too often. This season he had five fumbles on 87 carries.

Gordon has played well enough when not fumbling, so he should get a chance elsewhere.