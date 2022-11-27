Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand will look to close out the month of November strong and also celebrate Cyber Monday with the drop of its collab with DJ Khaled on the Air Jordan 5.

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 Retro returns with a full SNKRS release on Cyber Monday, November 28.

As I wrote about when he first teased the collaboration back in April, DJ Khaled is a well-known sneakerhead and known to have many rare pairs of Air Jordans. He is said to have over 10,000 pairs of sneakers, as seen here and here, and has even collaborated with Jordan Brand in past, including some — the Air Jordan 3 DJ Khaled Grateful and the Air Jordan 3 DJ Khaled Father of Asahd — which can be found for a pretty penny on the secondary market. This time he will be collaborating on the Air Jordan 5.

The Air Jordan 5 is another design from the sneaker GOAT, Tinker Hatfield. Initially worn by MJ during the 1989-90 season, the Air Jordan 5 took its inspiration from World War II fighter jets, notably on the “teeth” seen on the shoe’s midsole. The Air Jordan 5 also became the first shoe in the line to feature a translucent outsole — something the line would come back to again and again. Other notable design elements included mesh netting in the middle of the upper — similar but different to the Air Jordan 4 — a puffy 3M tongue, large Nike Air branding on the back and a higher cut than its two predecessors, the Air Jordan 3 and 4. Of course, the model was another pop culture icon, seen on the feet of Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and supported with an ad campaign featuring Jordan and Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon.

Monday’s release will feature pastel colors — a “crimson bliss” almost peach upper with hits of light blue — along with what Nike calls a “luxe” quilted liner, a sail midsole the customary lace toggle and on the back one side will feature OG Nike Air branding while the other side will feature DJ Khaled’s “We The Best” branding. The back of the tongue on each side will also have a message, with one side saying “keep” and the other saying “going.” SNKRS also notes that Khaled also “removed the upper pod for a slimmer fit.”

This drop will also be accompanied by an apparel collection as well, that way you can style your sneakers with matching hoodies, t-shirts, shorts and jackets.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled Release Details
Sneaker: Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled Crimson Bliss
Release Date: Nov. 28
Retail Price: $225

