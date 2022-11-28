 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of December

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of December.

By Andy Silva

Happy Holidays! We’ve reached the end of another year, and the sneaker brands will attempt to close out the year hot as the weather turns cold.

Of course, December will bring the annual Air Jordan 11 drop, this time in the “Varsity Red” colorway on December 10. This is annually one of Jordan Brand’s biggest releases, and it appears as though there should be plenty of pairs made available once again given that there was an early access drop in November.

Adidas will start the month in festive fashion with a Grinch colorway of the Forum Low on December 1. Reebok will also drop an interesting Braindead collaboration on the Shaqnosis that same day. There will reportedly be a restock of the Tom Sachs Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe on December 2. LeBron will release another colorway of his popular LeBron XX dubbed the “Pink Diamond” on December 3. Also dropping on December 3 will be the Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” and the Nike Terminator High “Cocoa Snake.” We’ll also see the first retro of the Air Max Penny 1 in its OG All-Star colorway on December 6.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for December

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Converse x Notre Chuck 70 Dec. 1 $110
Converse x Notre One Star Dec. 1 $100
Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month Dec. 1 $150
New Balance 650 White with green Dec. 1 $140
New Balance 650 White with cloud gray Dec. 1 $140
Braindead x Reebok Shaqnosis Dec. 1 $160
Adidas Forum Low "The Grinch" Dec. 1 $120
Adidas Centennial 85 Hi Clear Grey / Crystal White / Light Grey Dec. 1 $140
Adidas Centennial 85 Hi Off White / Chalk White / Wonder White Dec. 1 $140
Adidas Centennial 85 Hi Shadow Navy / Crystal White / Chalk White Dec. 1 $140
Adidas Centennial 85 Hi Wild Sepia / Crystal White / Chalk White Dec. 1 $140
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Dec. 2 $110
DC x Reebok Club C 85 Dec. 2 $100
Women's DC x Reebok F/S Hi Dec. 2 $100
DC x Reebok DC Shaq Attaq Dec. 2 $180
DC x Reebok Workout Plus Dec. 2 $100
Adidas Humanrace Samba Cloud White / Night Grey / Light Brown Dec. 2 $120
Adidas Humanrace Samba Night Grey / Core Black / Light Brown Dec. 2 $120
Air Jordan 12 Black Taxi Dec. 3 $200
Nike LeBron XX Pink Diamond Dec. 3 $210
Nike Terminator High Cocoa Snake Dec. 3 $125
Nike Air Max Penny Black and Metallic Silver Dec. 6 $170
NIke Air Max 97 Hangul Day Dec. 6 $190
Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Black and Valerian Blue Dec. 6 $165
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Oatmeal Dec. 7 $160
Nike Air Max Scorpion Black Dec. 8 $250
Women's Air Max Scorpion Black Dec. 8 $250
Women's Nike Air Max 1 '87 Burgundy Crush Dec. 8 $150
Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Tokyo 03 Dec. 9 $130
Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red Dec. 10 $225
Bodega x New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" Dec. 10 $180
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Cobblestone and Flat Pewter Dec. 14 $160

