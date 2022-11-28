Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of December

Happy Holidays! We’ve reached the end of another year, and the sneaker brands will attempt to close out the year hot as the weather turns cold.

Of course, December will bring the annual Air Jordan 11 drop, this time in the “Varsity Red” colorway on December 10. This is annually one of Jordan Brand’s biggest releases, and it appears as though there should be plenty of pairs made available once again given that there was an early access drop in November.

Adidas will start the month in festive fashion with a Grinch colorway of the Forum Low on December 1. Reebok will also drop an interesting Braindead collaboration on the Shaqnosis that same day. There will reportedly be a restock of the Tom Sachs Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe on December 2. LeBron will release another colorway of his popular LeBron XX dubbed the “Pink Diamond” on December 3. Also dropping on December 3 will be the Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” and the Nike Terminator High “Cocoa Snake.” We’ll also see the first retro of the Air Max Penny 1 in its OG All-Star colorway on December 6.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!