Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Boston-based sneaker boutique Concepts is back with Nike Dunk another collab nodding to its Beantown roots, the Concepts x Nike Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.”

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"

Concepts release date: 12/2

I’ve written about the Nike Dunk plenty of times in the past, but this is unlike most other Nike Dunks.

This is the sixth time that Concepts has teamed up with Nike to release a Lobster-inspired Dunk following in the footsteps of the Red Lobster, Blue Lobster, Yellow Lobster, Green Lobster and Purple Lobster. Nike Basketball has even gotten involved in the past, dropping Green and Yellow Lobster Concepts collabs on the Kyrie 4 during Irving’s tenure with the Celtics.

This release takes on the hue of a cooked lobster, the Orange Lobster features a leather upper in various shades of orange, a black midsole with orange stitching, an orange outsole and what Concepts calls a bib-themed lining and insole along with a rubber band on the toe mimicking how one contains lobster claws when they are caught, The shoe also features a bit of orange splatter on that toe, as well as a white tongue with orange accents and an orange heel tab with Nike written in white. Concepts also notes that their release will have exclusive Concepts packaging.

On StockX, these Lobster Dunk Lows have fetched a pretty penny, with the Blue Lobster having the highest average sale price at $2,617, which represents a 2617% price premium and includes 25% volatility. The Red Lobster isn’t far behind with an average sale price of $2,558 (1957% price premium), followed by the Green Lobster with an average sale price of $1,388 (1476% price premium) and the Purple Lobster with a $1,093 average sale price (1059% price premium).

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

