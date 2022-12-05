What is the record for most goals scored in a World Cup match?

Brazil have gotten off to a hot start against South Korea in the round of 16, using their fresher legs and Neymar’s return to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first 36 minutes. With Brazil getting off to this crazy start, we think it’s a good idea to take a look at the most goals scored in a World Cup match.

Brazil still have a long way to go to catch Switzerland and Austria, who combined for 12 goals in the 1954 World Cup. That match finished 7-5 in favor of Austria, and it’s unlikely South Korea start putting in goals here.

Another game in 1954 finished with 11 goals, as Hungary beat Germany 8-3. Hungary also had another game with 11 total goals in the 1982 World Cup, when they beat El Salvador 10-1.

Brazil had a humiliating defeat at the hands of Germany 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup, so they might ease up here on South Korea since goal differential no longer matters in the knockout round.