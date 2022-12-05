 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the record for most goals scored in a World Cup match?

Here’s a look at the most goals scored in a World Cup match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Brazil have gotten off to a hot start against South Korea in the round of 16, using their fresher legs and Neymar’s return to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first 36 minutes. With Brazil getting off to this crazy start, we think it’s a good idea to take a look at the most goals scored in a World Cup match.

Brazil still have a long way to go to catch Switzerland and Austria, who combined for 12 goals in the 1954 World Cup. That match finished 7-5 in favor of Austria, and it’s unlikely South Korea start putting in goals here.

Another game in 1954 finished with 11 goals, as Hungary beat Germany 8-3. Hungary also had another game with 11 total goals in the 1982 World Cup, when they beat El Salvador 10-1.

Brazil had a humiliating defeat at the hands of Germany 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup, so they might ease up here on South Korea since goal differential no longer matters in the knockout round.

