Louisville vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, game time, live stream for Fenway Bowl

The Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) lost two of its final three games of the regular season, and head coach Scott Satterfield left for its bowl opponent. The Cardinals’ director of player personnel Deion Branch will coach the bowl game as the program looks to hire a new head coach during a busy time in the college football offseason.

Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) will go for another double-digit win season despite losing nine NFL Draft picks from last year’s College Football Playoff team. Luke Fickell left to be the head coach with the Wisconsin Badgers, and Kerry Coombs will be in charge on an interim basis for the Fenway Bowl before Satterfield takes over.

Despite how awesome it would be, Satterfield will unfortunately not coach either team in the bowl game as he focuses on building the future of the Bearcats.

2022 Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Date: December 17

Start time: 11:00 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.