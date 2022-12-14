Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Black Phantom”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand has already had one major drop this month with its annual Air Jordan 11 release on December 10. Now, Travis Scott is back with another in his longstanding collaboration with the Jumpman on the Air Jordan 1 Low, as the “Black Phantom” will drop on December 15.

12/15 via SNKRS: Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott

Of course, I’ve written previously about Travis Scott’s take on Air Jordan 1 Low. The Air Jordan 1 Low is basically synonymous with Travis Scott at this point following a previous collab with Fragment and Jordan Brand, a black/dark mocha colorway in 2019 and the “Reverse Mocha” colorway in July. And that’s just the Air Jordan 1 Low. There have also been several high-cut Air Jordan 1 collabs as well, which remain highly sought-after.

The “Black Phantom” will have backward Swoosh on the lateral side, of course. Cactus Jack branding will be seen on the tongue and on the heel in the form of a beetle, which symbolizes progress, stability, love and nature. The shoe features what the Nike SNKRS app calls premium black suede with white stitching as well as a black midsole and outsole. The SNKRS app also says the release will also come with an included bandana to complete your look.

The “Reverse Mocha” colorway from July is currently doing very well on StockX, selling for an average price of $1,196 which represents a 730% price premium with 9% volatility. Best of luck to all who are going for the latest from Cactus Jack and Jordan Brand!

