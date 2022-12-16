Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike is set to release one of the rarest SB Dunk Lows ever on Saturday to honor late executive Sandy Bodecker.

Nike honors the late Sandy Bodecker with a remake of the classic "eBay" Nike SB Dunk Low from 2003 — only two pairs were made and one was sawed into four pieces — with translucent panels to emulate the original, releasing Saturday, December 17.

Initially, only two pairs of this colorway were manufactured in 2003, with one pair being cut up and the other sold at auction. This release will honor both parts of that story, as the design will include translucent windows in several areas to mimic being cut up and is named after Sandy Bodecker, the Nike SB legend who had purchased the other pair at auction but kept it secret for years. Nike takes note of Bodecker’s legacy, writing: “His influence on skateboarding and Nike can’t be overstated, and this auction tale is just another piece of that legacy. We don’t say he’s the man who put the SB in Nike SB for no reason. Respect.” Bodecker passed away from cancer in 2018.

As noted above, the pair features translucent windows to replicate the cut-up pair and the upper also features patent leather in red, blue, yellow and green — notably eBay’s color scheme — with a white midsole and a red outsole with continuing translucent storytelling. The tongue continues the storytelling, featuring #NIKESBFOREVER on the red and yellow tag. The shoe also features green lining as well as blue laces as well as a special heel tab featuring “SB” and the Swoosh. Nike also notes that the images on the insoles “commemorate Sandy and his paramount contributions to Nike SB’s legacy and storytelling.”

These are likely to be very popular, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike SB Dunk Low "Sandy" Dec. 17 $130

