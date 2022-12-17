Jackson State vs. NC Central: How to watch, game time, live stream for Celebration Bowl

Saturday will bring us the annual postseason clash between the SWAC and MEAC champions as the 2022 Celebration Bowl will feature the Jackson State Tigers battling the NC Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Jackson State (12-0) cruised to its second straight SWAC Championship this fall and is looking for one final win to cap a perfect season. Boasting a Top 10 scoring offense and Top 10 scoring defense, the Tigers dominated league opponents and blitzed Southern in a 43-24 rout in the SWAC Championship Game two weeks ago. The bulk of attention of this game will be focused on departing head coach Deion Sanders, who will be coaching JSU one final time before fully taking over at Colorado. It will also ostensibly be the final game for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will follow his father to Boulder, CO.

NC Central (9-2) is trying to take a page from last year’s South Carolina State team in the Celebration and spoil the proverbial Sanders-JSU party with a win today. The Eagles handled business in the MEAC, defeating Howard in a 50-21 rout on November 5 to earn this opportunity. Keep your eyes on quarterback Davius Richard, the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year who accounted for 37 touchdowns this season.

2022 Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central

Date: December 17

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.