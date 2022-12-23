Where is ‘Die Hard’ streaming?

It’s the holiday season and there are plenty of ways you can celebrate with family. One tradition you may have is watching the “Christmas” classic movie ‘Die Hard’ starring Bruce Willis as John McClane.

Willis plays a New York City cop going to Los Angeles to see his wife and kids for Christmas. A gang of terrorists hijack his wife’s building, Nakatomi Plaza, in an attempt to steal $640 million in untraceable bonds. The late Alan Rickman stars as Hans Gruber, the leader of the terrorist group. The rest of the movie is basically Willis running around playing hero, foiling the terrorists plot.

Die Hard streaming

If you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, well, that’s another debate entirely. If you’re looking to watch the classic action flick via streaming service, you’ll be able to find it on Amazon Prime and STARZ.