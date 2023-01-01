 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ being released on Disney Plus?

Black Panther 2 hit theaters this past Fall. We go over when you can stream it on Disney Plus.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Kevin Feige from the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” attend Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Deadline via Getty Images

Marvel Studios is heading into Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp 2: Quantumania set to release in 2023. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” release in the Fall to end Phase 4 of the MCU. Black Panther 2 lost its lead when Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away due to colon cancer in 2020. As a result, Wakanda Forever deals a lot in death and tragedy while the main characters try to cope with loss.

Here we’ll go over when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on Disney Plus streaming service.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus release date

Disney announced that Black Panther 2 will be released on Disney Plus in January of 2023. A specific date has not been set, so we’re still awaiting word on the timing. When the movie is released on the streaming service, you’ll be able to watch all of Phase 4 in chronological order from start to finish in anticipation of Phase 5.

