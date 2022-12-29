Air Jordan 2 “Chicago”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand will close out 2022, some would say appropriately, with a shoe they spent most of the year celebrating/elevating. The Air Jordan 2 in the OG “Chicago” colorway will release on Friday, December 30 for a retail price of $200.

Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” lands this week pic.twitter.com/3FR5ucj6Pd — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 28, 2022

I’ve written about the Air Jordan 2 quite a bit this year, from Union, A Ma Maniére and Nina Chanel Abney collabs in the spring, to the J Balvin drop in the fall. Not to mention the trio of Air Jordan 2 Low collab drops in October. This year is the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 2, so it makes sense Jordan Brand would want to hype up the model in a big way. It also is poignant in the sense that Air Jordan 2 — as well as Air Jordan 1, for that matter — co-designer Peter Moore passed away earlier this year. I’ve been a sneakerhead as long as I can remember and this year has been the most attention I can remember being paid to this silhouette.

For this last AJ2 drop of the year, Jordan Brand takes it back to the beginning, dropping one of its four OG colorways (it originally dropped in two high and two low configurations). As noted in its “Inside The Vault” story on SNKRS, Jordan Brand says this pair will have the same specs as the original, including faux iguana skin, the Air Jordan “Wings” logo and Nike branding on the heel. The shoe initially looked to combine high-end fashion — being originally manufactured in Italy — with what at the time was top of the line basketball performance. MJ had a notable season lacing up the 2s, including winning the 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and posting the NBA’s second-ever 3,000-point season.

This release features a mostly white upper, with a black midsole, red accents on the heel with the original “Nike” branding and a white and red outsole and notably no Swoosh — a trend that would continue for years until Tinker Hatfield even went so far as to remove the Swoosh from the insole several years later. The shoe will also feature an OG-style box, including a Wings hang tag.

This shoe will release in full family sizing, including separate Men’s and Women’s releases. The SNKRS app says the shoe is: “Fresh enough to wear to a wedding, fly enough to wear courtside — the only real question is what you’re gonna pair ‘em with.” So will you be looking to figure out that for yourself?

If so, best of luck in picking up a pair!

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 2 Chicago Dec. 30 $200 Women's Air Jordan 2 Chicago Dec. 30 $200

