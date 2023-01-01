 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of January

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of January.

By Andy Silva

The calendar has flipped to a new year and the sneaker calendar will flip with it After a crazy final two months of 2022, it looks like we’re going to start 2023 off a little bit slower.

The month starts with a couple of Adidas Ultraboosts celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. January 7 will see a couple of notable releases from Nike/Jordan Brand as the LeBron 7 in a special Florida A&M PE will drop on the same day as the Air Jordan 7 in what’s being called an Olive colorway.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for January

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 Jan. 1 $210
Women's Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 Jan. 1 $210
New Balance 650R Jan. 4 $140
Nike Air Force 1 Color of the Month Jan. 5 $150
Nike LeBron 7 Florida A&M University Jan. 7 $200
Air Jordan 7 Olive Jan. 7 $210
Air Jordan 1 True Blue Jan. 14 $180
Women's Air Jordan 5 Dunk on Mars Jan. 14 $200

