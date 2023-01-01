Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of January

The calendar has flipped to a new year and the sneaker calendar will flip with it After a crazy final two months of 2022, it looks like we’re going to start 2023 off a little bit slower.

The month starts with a couple of Adidas Ultraboosts celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. January 7 will see a couple of notable releases from Nike/Jordan Brand as the LeBron 7 in a special Florida A&M PE will drop on the same day as the Air Jordan 7 in what’s being called an Olive colorway.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

