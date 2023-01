All college basketball rankings and data as of January 11

The college basketball season is in full swing, and as the nitty-gritty sheets of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee begin to take shape, we have all the rankings they’ll be using on Selection Sunday.

Below we’ve taken some of the most popular ways to rank college basketball teams, and we’ll update them each day between now and March 12, the day the 2023 NCAA Tournament field will be set. While the RPI is no longer a metric used by the committee, it’s a popular one that’s familiar to fans of college basketball. KenPom isn’t either, but as the dominant ranking system used by most diehard fans and data geeks, it’s accepted as a strong way to rate the 363 eligible teams in Division I.

The NET was added to the committee inputs in 2018, and has been slightly tweaked along the way. It rewards teams for winning games over strong teams, while also factoring in where the game was played. A “Quad 1” win in the NET is beating a Top 30 team at home, a Top 50 team on a neutral floor, or a Top 75 on the road.

The AP and Coaches Polls provide perspective that comes from the narrative around the sport. In addition to the Top 25, we’ve added the teams that are “Also Receiving Votes” (ARV in the lexicon of the sport) and in the descending order of the votes they’ve received. While these are purely subjective, it shows what the media and sports information directors think about teams as the season continues.

Here are the KenPom, NET, RPI, as well as AP and Coaches Polls for NCAA Division I college basketball as of January 11: