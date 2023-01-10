Going over cast for ‘The Last of Us’ TV series

With The Last of Us arriving on HBO Max on Sunday, January 15, it marks the debut of one of the most highly-anticipated television shows of 2023. Based on one of the most highly acclaimed and successful video games of the last 10 years, the live-action adaptation boasts a noteworthy cast ensemble, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starring in the leading roles.

‘The Last of Us’ cast

The Last of Us features an ensemble cast of noteworthy actors, highlighted by Pascal and Ramsey portraying the lead roles of Joel and Ellie. Gabriel Luna, who has starring roles in both Marvel’s Agents of Shield and Terminator: Dark Fate, portrays Joel’s brother Tommy. Nick Offerman, widely known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, portrays the key character of Bill. The character of Riley is key to the backstory of Ellie, and she will be portrayed by Storm Reid, who had a breakthrough role in starring in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time.

With Neil Druckmann on board to help develop the live-action series, it marks his return to the world of The Last of Us after he served as creative director for the original 2013 game. Unsurprisingly, the live-action series pays homage to the source material by including actors that were featured in the video game. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played the roles of Joel and Ellie respectively in the 2013 game, return in live-action supporting roles. Merle Dandridge returns to play the character Marlene in live-action as well, after playing the same role in the 2013 game.

The larger cast list for The Last of Us is included below.